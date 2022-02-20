 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Keeping mask requirements in schools is smart policy

The health of all children and others in our schools is clearly more important than changing a policy to accommodate some who don’t like it.

By Letters to the Editor
A man adjusts a boy’s face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side on Jan. 12, 2022.
A man adjusts a boy’s face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side on Jan. 12, 2022.
Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times

I am frustrated by the controversy about mask mandates in our schools. I know we all care about our kids. I know, likewise, that among parents there are different points of view on what they prefer to handle COVID in our schools.

The boards of education, however, have a duty to make policy based on what is in the best interest of all kids when it comes to providing a safe and healthy school environment. That is why keeping mask requirements in place is sound policy.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 350 words and may be edited for clarity and length.

The question of personal choice should not enter into the decision, since not wearing a mask could affect other kids if someone has COVID and is asymptomatic. We know COVID is contagious. We know it is airborne. We know the current Omicron strain has been shown to be extremely contagious.

This is not a situation in which the failure to wear a mask only affects the person without one. We know some people get very sick from COVID, and some have mild or no symptoms. Masks are not a guarantee that someone will not become infected or transmit COVID, but masks have been shown to reduce the likelihood of getting or transmitting the disease.

The only sound policy is to keep mask requirements in place while COVID is still prevalent.

To those who question the policy, erring on the side of mitigation is sound and clearly a better path than allowing an option that could have an adverse impact on others.

The health of all kids and others in our schools is clearly more important than changing a policy to accommodate some who don’t like it.

Elliott Hartstein, Northbrook

For-profit Postal Service is a selfish idea

Thanks for publishing U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s op-ed demanding the Senate do its job and approve the appointees to the Postal Services’ Board of Governors. It is also important to address the fallacious assertion by Republicans that the U.S. Postal Service should be run like a private, for-profit business.

The Postal Service is a service of the government. It should be well-run, as should all taxpayer-funded civil services. To claim it should make a profit is another cynical attempt to undermine our democratic institutions, leaving only the wealthy who can “pay to play” in the private sector — for deliveries, for education, for insurance, for legal representation, for retirement, for transportation, etc.

Call it what it is. Pure selfishness.

Barbara Koenen, Hyde Park

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

A forgotten Black composer is heard again in Music of the Baroque’s compelling ‘The Chevalier’

Between musical excerpts, dramatized scenes bring into focus the life of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, as well as the perilous times in which he lived.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 20, 2022

Thornton vaults into the top five after beating Kenwood.

By Michael O'Brien

Fact-check: Downstate Republican masking the truth in claim about face-coverings for school kids

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour said there is absolutely no observed or clinical data that indicates any benefit to masking K-12 students in schools. Clinical studies cannot be conducted because of the risk they would pose to unprotected children, but observational data shows masks are beneficial in reducing transmissions in schools.

By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association

Illinois took a step to promote diversity on corporate boards. The SEC should do the same.

Boards of directors here in Illinois and across the country remain overwhelmingly white and male. The rest of us – as customers and investors - must put pressure on companies to have boards that reflect the diversity of our society.

By CST Editorial Board

Beijing’s Winter Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

The next Olympics will be the Summer Games in Paris in 2024. Milan-Cortina in Italy will host the 2026 Winter Games.

By Ted Anthony | Associated Press

Finland beats Russians for its 1st Olympic hockey gold medal

The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games.

By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press