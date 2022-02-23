 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

MLB will shorten season if labor deal isn’t reached by Monday

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press Updated
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrives for baseball labor talks at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrives for baseball labor talks at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Ron Blum/AP

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday.

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

The declaration from MLB came after another day of minor moves. Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.

MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement.

Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.

There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole were involved in the talks on the third straight day of bargaining.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Houston catcher Jason Castro. Those six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, have not been seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agent.

Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

City Council authorizes spending up to $700K to acquire shuttered West Side Aldi

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Aldi’s decision to "abandon" West Garfield Park a "terrible thing." There’s still an urgent need for a grocery in the area, she said, "and we are working urgently with the alderman to make that happen."

By Fran Spielman

CPS reaches settlements in 3 special ed students’ sex assault lawsuits

The Board of Education approved a $1 million payment in a case involving an alleged attack by another student in a bathroom at a Rogers Park school.

By Nader Issa

Jon Carr leaves Second City after 14 months as executive producer

Staff is told he departed "due to changes in his personal life."

By Darel Jevens

CPS board affirms mask mandate, but CEO hopes they can be optional before end of school year

"I do predict there’ll be a day we can go mask optional," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez told the Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday. "And I would love that to happen before the end of the school year."

By Nader Issa

Archdiocese of Chicago to lift school mask mandate in Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park

The decision comes one week after a south suburban Catholic school principal was fired after he refused to comply with the archdiocese’s mask mandate.

By Madeline Kenney

From Kris Bryant trade to Cubs pitch lab: Prospect Caleb Kilian hones his arsenal

Pitching six perfect innings in the Arizona Fall League championship game was an early step for Caleb Kilian in a process that includes two new pitch grips.

By Maddie Lee