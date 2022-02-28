 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Masks optional at United Center, but full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test still needed to enter

The updated policy will go into effect beginning with the Blackhawks game against the Edmonton Oilers Thursday and the Bulls-Bucks game on Friday. It will remain in place for all future events until further notice.

The United Center, home to both the Bulls and Blackhawks.
The United Center will no longer require masks.
The United Center announced Monday that fans will be able to catch a game or event without a mask starting in March as Chicago dials down its COVID-19 requirements.

The home of the Bulls and Blackhawks will still require either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to enter the arena, but masks will be optional, according to a statement from the United Center.

The updated policy will go into effect beginning with the Blackhawks game against the Edmonton Oilers Thursday and the Bulls-Bucks game on Friday. It will remain in place for all events until further notice.

In some cases, the NBA, the NHL and certain special events may require additional health and safety protocols, the statement said. Fans are encouraged to check the United Center website for the latest details before attending an event.

Chicago and the state of Illinois lifted its mask mandate on Monday.

