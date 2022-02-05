Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, February 5, 2022
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Reed-Custer at Lisle, 6:45
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at CPSA, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Zion-Benton at Stevenson, 5:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake North at Grant, 2:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at York, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Elk Grove, 2:30
Amboy at Christian, Life, 2:30
Barrington at Round Lake, 3:00
Belvidere at Oregon, 7:00
Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 2:30
Catalyst-Maria at Christ the King, 2:00
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Elgin Academy, 1:30
Dixon at DeKalb, 4:30
Downers Grove South at Glenbard East, 4:30
Eastland at Winnebago, 7:00
EPIC at Austin, 5:00
Fenton at Leyden, 2:30
Fenwick at Clark, 2:00
Francis Parker at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30
Harvest Christian at Rockford Christian, 1:00
Hinsdale South at Lyons, 5:00
Ida Crown at Rochelle Zell, 9:00
Illinois Lutheran at Iroquois West, CNL
Intrinsic-Downtown at Geneseo, 1:30
Joliet West at Lincoln Park, 5:15
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at North Chicago (JV), 3:30
Lake Forest Acad-Org at North Chicago, 5:00
Lakeshore (MI) at Coal City, 4:30
Lane at St. Ignatius, 2:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Blue-Ridge, 2:30
Maine South at Minooka, 1:00
Marmion at St. Francis, 6:45
Metea Valley at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Morton at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00
Northside at Payton, 12:30
Peotone at Grant Park, 7:00
Perspectives-MSA at Perspectives-Lead, 2:30
Plainfield North at Naperville North, 4:00
Princeton at Byron, 7:00
Richards at Agricultural Science, 12:00
Richmond-Burton at Alden-Hebron, 1:00
Roanoke-Benson at Peoria Christian, 7:00
Romeoville at Willowbrook, 6:00
Sandburg at Argo, 6:00
Sandwich at Somonauk, 7:15
Schaumburg Christian at Conant, 1:00
Seneca at Wilmington, 6:30
South Beloit at Orangeville, 4:30
Steinmetz at Intrinsic-Belmont, 1:00
Streamwood at Geneva, 6:30
Taft at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Universal at Shepard, 12:00
Urban Prep-West at Downers Grove North, 12:00
Vernon Hills at Antioch, 1:00
Von Steuben at Kankakee, 2:30
Walther Christian at Westmont, 12:30
West Chicago at St. Edward, 7:00
Westminster Christian at IC Catholic, 1:30
EAST AURORA
Aurora Christian vs. Lindblom, 2:00
West Aurora vs. St. Charles North, 3:35
East Aurora vs. Oswego East, 5:05
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
St. Viator at Benet, 7:00
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7:40
Marist at St. Patrick, 3:30
KANELAND
Prairie Ridge vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:30
Kaneland vs. Woodstock, 6:00
NILES NORTH
Highland Park vs. Lake Park, 12:30
Hersey vs. Lake Forest, 2:00
Niles North vs. Fremd, 3:30
NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
ITW-Spear vs. Muchin
Rowe-Clark vs. Rauner
Noble Street vs. TBD
Noble Academy vs. TBD
NORMAL WEST
Washington (IL) vs. Danville, 11:30
Bloomington vs. Boylan, 1:30
Normal vs. Oswego, 3:30
Normal West vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 5:30
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Yorkville Christian, 7:30
O’FALLON
Mascoutah vs. Chaminade (MO), 3:30
Bolingbrook vs. O’Fallon, 5:00
St. Rita vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 6:30
Young vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30
RACINE PRAIRIE SCHOOL (WI)
Northridge vs. Winnebago Lutheran (WI), 11:00
Prospect vs. Prairie School (WI), 12:30
Buffalo Grove vs. Kimberly (WI), 5:00
Deerfield vs. Westosha Central (WI), 6:30
UIC - CREDIT UNION 1
Kenwood vs. Hillcrest, 5:00
Simeon vs. Coronado (NV), 6:30
Chicago Prep vs. Donda Academy (CA), 9:00
WINTRUST
Curie vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00
Glenbard West vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 8:00