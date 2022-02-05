 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Westinghouse’s Askia Bullie, left, pushes through the defense of Morgan Park’s Orlando James.
Westinghouse’s Askia Bullie, left, pushes through the defense of Morgan Park’s Orlando James.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, February 5, 2022

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Reed-Custer at Lisle, 6:45

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 7:00

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at CPSA, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Zion-Benton at Stevenson, 5:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake North at Grant, 2:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at York, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Elk Grove, 2:30

Amboy at Christian, Life, 2:30

Barrington at Round Lake, 3:00

Belvidere at Oregon, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 2:30

Catalyst-Maria at Christ the King, 2:00

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Elgin Academy, 1:30

Dixon at DeKalb, 4:30

Downers Grove South at Glenbard East, 4:30

Eastland at Winnebago, 7:00

EPIC at Austin, 5:00

Fenton at Leyden, 2:30

Fenwick at Clark, 2:00

Francis Parker at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30

Harvest Christian at Rockford Christian, 1:00

Hinsdale South at Lyons, 5:00

Ida Crown at Rochelle Zell, 9:00

Illinois Lutheran at Iroquois West, CNL

Intrinsic-Downtown at Geneseo, 1:30

Joliet West at Lincoln Park, 5:15

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at North Chicago (JV), 3:30

Lake Forest Acad-Org at North Chicago, 5:00

Lakeshore (MI) at Coal City, 4:30

Lane at St. Ignatius, 2:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Blue-Ridge, 2:30

Maine South at Minooka, 1:00

Marmion at St. Francis, 6:45

Metea Valley at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Morton at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00

Northside at Payton, 12:30

Peotone at Grant Park, 7:00

Perspectives-MSA at Perspectives-Lead, 2:30

Plainfield North at Naperville North, 4:00

Princeton at Byron, 7:00

Richards at Agricultural Science, 12:00

Richmond-Burton at Alden-Hebron, 1:00

Roanoke-Benson at Peoria Christian, 7:00

Romeoville at Willowbrook, 6:00

Sandburg at Argo, 6:00

Sandwich at Somonauk, 7:15

Schaumburg Christian at Conant, 1:00

Seneca at Wilmington, 6:30

South Beloit at Orangeville, 4:30

Steinmetz at Intrinsic-Belmont, 1:00

Streamwood at Geneva, 6:30

Taft at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Universal at Shepard, 12:00

Urban Prep-West at Downers Grove North, 12:00

Vernon Hills at Antioch, 1:00

Von Steuben at Kankakee, 2:30

Walther Christian at Westmont, 12:30

West Chicago at St. Edward, 7:00

Westminster Christian at IC Catholic, 1:30

EAST AURORA

Aurora Christian vs. Lindblom, 2:00

West Aurora vs. St. Charles North, 3:35

East Aurora vs. Oswego East, 5:05

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

St. Viator at Benet, 7:00

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7:40

Marist at St. Patrick, 3:30

KANELAND

Prairie Ridge vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:30

Kaneland vs. Woodstock, 6:00

NILES NORTH

Highland Park vs. Lake Park, 12:30

Hersey vs. Lake Forest, 2:00

Niles North vs. Fremd, 3:30

NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

ITW-Spear vs. Muchin

Rowe-Clark vs. Rauner

Noble Street vs. TBD

Noble Academy vs. TBD

NORMAL WEST

Washington (IL) vs. Danville, 11:30

Bloomington vs. Boylan, 1:30

Normal vs. Oswego, 3:30

Normal West vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 5:30

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Yorkville Christian, 7:30

O’FALLON

Mascoutah vs. Chaminade (MO), 3:30

Bolingbrook vs. O’Fallon, 5:00

St. Rita vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 6:30

Young vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30

RACINE PRAIRIE SCHOOL (WI)

Northridge vs. Winnebago Lutheran (WI), 11:00

Prospect vs. Prairie School (WI), 12:30

Buffalo Grove vs. Kimberly (WI), 5:00

Deerfield vs. Westosha Central (WI), 6:30

UIC - CREDIT UNION 1

Kenwood vs. Hillcrest, 5:00

Simeon vs. Coronado (NV), 6:30

Chicago Prep vs. Donda Academy (CA), 9:00

WINTRUST

Curie vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00

Glenbard West vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 8:00

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu shows he’ll run through walls ... or anything else

One night after having ball security issues in an overtime loss to Toronto, a quick talk by head coach Billy Donovan and a late-game opportunity to play hero resulted in one of Dosunmu’s best plays of his rookie campaign.

By Joe Cowley

Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

Amir Locke’s death inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant early Wednesday has renewed calls for police accountability and justice for Black people who are too often victims.

By Associated Press

Minneapolis mayor halts no-knock entries after officer kills man in apartment

The moratorium on no-knock warrants came two days after a SWAT team entered a downtown apartment and killed Amir Locke, a 22-year-old man who his parents said was "executed" after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.

By Associated Press

Dear Abby: My ex and I might get back together, 16 years after our divorce

They feel more compatible now, and one issue is that the man is married but separated.

By Abigail Van Buren

Man fatally shot at apartment in Naperville; another in custody after standoff with police

A preliminary investigation found that the two men knew each other and that the shooting wasn’t a random act, the police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Celebration of Black-owned restaurants underway

Black Restaurant Week aims to highlight Black-owned restaurants in the city and suburbs through promotions and special deals. Restaurant owners hope to strengthen their businesses after a tough two years.

By Josephine Stratman