Accountant who gave surprise testimony due back on stand in Patrick Daley Thompson trial

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s accountant is expected back on the stand Wednesday as the second day of testimony begins in the 11th Ward council member’s federal tax trial.

A jury of four men and eight women heard opening statements Tuesday. They also heard from a longtime employee at Washington Federal Bank for Savings, which gave Thompson $219,000 in three payments between 2011 and 2014 now at the heart of the case.

The employee said Thompson collected the checks in the office of bank president John F. Gembara, including once before business hours.

In addition to Robert Hannigan, a CPA and managing partner at Bansley & Kiener, jurors could also hear Wednesday from representatives of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Planet Home Lending, which took over Thompson’s loan after Washington Federal closed in December 2017.

Thompson is charged with filing false federal income tax returns for the years 2013 through 2017 and lying to the FDIC about how much money he owed the bank. His defense attorney insists Thompson was too busy to review the tax returns prepared by his accountants and simply forgot what he owed the bank.

The bank gave Thompson a $110,000 loan in November 2011, followed by additional payments of $20,000 in March 2013 and $89,000 in January 2014, according to Thompson’s indictment. He made just one payment on the loan, in February 2012.

Gembara was found dead with a rope around his neck in a bank customer’s $1 million Park Ridge home in December 2017. Regulators shut down the bank days later, and the FDIC tried to collect the money the bank had given to Thompson.

Thompson allegedly lied to the FDIC and Planet Home Lending in February and March 2018, claiming he owed the bank only $110,000. However, he wound up settling with the FDIC near the end of that year in a deal that required him to only pay the principal amount borrowed, $219,000, without paying interest.

Records show Thompson had been expected to pay 4.25% interest on the loan, but prosecutors say he paid no interest at all. Nevertheless, Washington Federal sent him interest forms that he then handed over to his accountants. They used the documents to wrongly claim mortgage-interest deductions on his returns year after year.

Hannigan alerted Thompson to the error when Thompson settled with the FDIC in late 2018 and told Hannigan the deal meant he wouldn’t need to pay the interest, records show. He wound up filing amended tax returns in April 2019 and paying the $15,000 deducted in error.

But prosecutors have suggested Thompson’s amended returns were truly prompted by a visit to his home by federal agents on Dec. 3, 2018. In surprise testimony at a pretrial hearing last month, Hannigan said he’d found a note indicating he first spoke to Thompson about amending the returns on Dec. 7, 2018 — four days after the agents’ visit.

Defense attorney Chris Gair told jurors during opening statements Tuesday that Thompson was too busy at his private law practice and on the City Council to review the tax returns he and his wife filed with the Internal Revenue Service between 2013 and 2017, when they paid $822,000 in taxes.

“When you’re paying $822,000 in taxes, you probably won’t notice there was a deduction of $3,000 a year that you weren’t entitled to,” Gair said. “When he found out, he did what any honest person would do: He amended his tax returns. He pays back that amount that was mistakenly deducted on his tax returns — $15,000.”