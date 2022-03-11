Cubs, White Sox release ticket information for home openers

Now that he MLB lockout is over, here are how White Sox and Cubs fans can get tickets to the delayed regular season.

White Sox home opener will be at 3:10 p.m. April 12 against the Mariners. Tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 on whitesox.com. Fans with tickets for the original home opener will receive information about presale opportunities for the new opener. Questions can be sent to tickets@chisox.com.

Tickets for the Cubs’ April 7 home opener against the Brewers will go on sale March 18.

Fans of the North Siders can sign up for a chance to get presale access at cubs.com/firstpitch. All fans who register will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to throw a ceremonial first pitch at a 2022 home game.