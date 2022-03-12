The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Chicago police officer found dead in apparent suicide in Far South Side home

“The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day,” CPD Supt. David Brown wrote in a statement.

By Sophie Sherry
 March 12, 2022 03:37 PM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead in an apparent suicide March 12, 2022, in Morgan Park.

Getty file photo

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead in an apparent suicide Saturday in a Far South Side home.

The officer was found in a home in the 22nd police district, in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to a statement from Chicago police Supt. David Brown.

Both Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued statements sending their condolences to the officer’s family.

“The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day,” Brown wrote. “This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and wellbeing.”

Lightfoot urged officers struggling with mental health issues to use the department’s resources, such as the “Employee Assistance Program, licensed therapists offered to all Officers, and the Chaplains Ministry.”

The officer's name has not yet been released.

At least four Chicago police officers have taken their own lives over the past year. At least twelve suicides in the department have been reported since 2018.

A 2017 Justice Department report found CPD’s suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers help around the clock to people in crisis at (800) 273-8255.

