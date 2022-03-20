Boy, 17, hurt in South Chicago shooting

A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.
He was standing on the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of East 83rd Street when three males approached him and some opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
On parole for fatal stabbing of boyfriend, West Side woman charged with stabbing new lover after breakup
The Latest
Sunday could have been the final game in a Hawks uniform for Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin de Haan, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome.
Between the sometimes soaring, sometimes solemn musical numbers, soulful Black Ensemble Theater artists give faces and voices to a series of societal issues.
The hearing to confirm Jackson as the first Black female justice starts Monday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said his opening statement will “set the stage for this historic moment.”
The man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the chest about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East 111th Street.
Velasquez pitches two scoreless innings in Sox debut, Hendriks can’t find strike zone