Sunday, March 20, 2022
Boy, 17, hurt in South Chicago shooting

He was standing on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of East 83rd Street when three males approached him and some opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 20, 2022 08:13 PM
A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of East 83rd Street when three males approached him and some opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

