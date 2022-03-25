The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: When I got cancer, husband abused me, filed for divorce

As wife was enduring a painful mastectomy recovery, the selfish jerk was looking for a new partner on dating sites.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
 March 25, 2022 06:00 AM
SHARE Dear Abby: When I got cancer, husband abused me, filed for divorce
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have wanted to write you for years, but my ex-husband thought it was “ridiculous.” We were married 29 years and rarely argued, which led me to believe we had a great marriage. Then, 10 years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and was on chemotherapy for a year.

Shortly after the mastectomy we went on vacation, and my husband began verbally abusing me. He even slapped me. When the chemo caused me to lose my appetite, he told me if I wasn’t going to eat I shouldn’t bother coming to dinner because he didn’t like me being the one who got all the attention. Believe me, I was not seeking attention. Nine years ago he announced he was filing for divorce because my health was a deal-breaker. (“In sickness and in health” was off the table.) The one time I needed his support, I found myself ALONE.

I looked up statistics and saw that 80% of men walk out when their wife is ill. It made me sick. The entire time I was going through hell, he was on dating sites looking for a healthy partner, ignoring the pain and suffering I was experiencing with not a care in the world other than preventing his various girlfriends from knowing about each other.

My advice to other women is: Be sure you put aside a nest egg as insurance to get you through life without your “partner.” I was married for 29 years to a complete stranger—a selfish jerk of a man—and I am determined to keep going, if only to spite him. — SURVIVOR IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SURVIVOR: Your suggestion to put money aside in case of emergencies is a good one for all women, not just those who might be diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. However, the statistic you quoted about the number of men who leave their wives when the going gets tough may be off the mark. Although desertion has been known to happen, nowhere near 80% of men are selfish, abusive cads like the one you married. While I don’t blame you for being angry, for your own sake, please don’t let “spite” be your only reason for living. What a waste of time that would be.

DEAR ABBY: I feel fortunate to be the mother of two healthy children. At times, I encounter other moms whose children have severe food allergies or special needs. I’m afraid I say the wrong thing when addressing them.

Parenthood is a challenge, and for some, it’s more challenging than for others. I sympathize with their additional challenges. However, when I said it, they were offended. I lost a close friend because of it. What’s an appropriate response when this situation comes up? — SPEECHLESS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SPEECHLESS: Parents of children with special needs are not looking for sympathy. When you are told about a child’s food allergy, thank the mother for alerting you, and assure her that when her child is with you, you will be extra careful to ensure he or she is safe.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should animal lover marry terrific man who also hates pets?
Dear Abby: Can I help friend whose weight has become unhealthy?
Dear Abby: Man refuses to take 4-year relationship to the next level
Dear Abby: Man’s ‘side piece’ needs to leave, but she can’t resist him
Dear Abby: Man tries to host perfect formal dinner parties, frets when he falls short
Dear Abby: My close connection to my best friend bothers my girlfriend
The Latest
An air purifier at a South Side elementary school. Air purifiers have been among the most-stolen items from the Chicago Public Schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Watchdogs
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
The police suspect that much of the property that CPS has listed as missing actually was stolen by people with access to school buildings during the pandemic.
By Frank Main
March 25, 2022 05:30 AM
murder_trial.JPG
Books
New book tailored to young adults recalls Leopold and Loeb’s brutal deeds in Chicago
‘Murder Among Friends’ author Candace Fleming aims to appeal to teen true-crime aficionados but sidestep the ‘salacious details’ of the 1924 murder.
By Abby McGanney Nolan
March 25, 2022 05:30 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.
Crime
Man fatally shot in attempted carjacking in Belmont Central
The man, 38, was a passenger in a car driving in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 25, 2022 05:20 AM
Police_Tape_1__20_.jpg
Crime
Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Avondale
No one was hurt in the attack.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 25, 2022 03:58 AM
90
Crime
11 shot in Chicago Thursday
In one of the attacks, three women were shot and wounded, one critically, in South Shore.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 25, 2022 02:39 AM