The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

Lawyer for teen run over by Chicago police SUV releases video and asks for $2.1 million settlement from city

Astarte Washington was injured as police responded to unrest in Roseland after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

By Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Lawyer for teen run over by Chicago police SUV releases video and asks for $2.1 million settlement from city
GirlRun.png

Astarte wearing a cap and gown at a graduation celebration with her grandmother in 2020.

Provided

A lawyer for a teen who was run over by a Chicago police SUV nearly two years ago has released video of the incident and is asking the city to settle with the girl’s family for $2.1 million.

Astarte Washington, 15 at the time, still has scars from the SUV’s wheels and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, attorney Robert Fakhouri said Thursday. He urged a settlement so the family can begin moving forward.

“She is a girl who was captain of the basketball team, student council president, vocal, active … She is very resilient,” said attorney Robert Fakhouri. “She doesn’t want to be looked at as a victim … she wants to rise above this.”

Astarte and her brother were walking from their grandmother’s home in the 9700 block of South Yale Avenue on the afternoon of May 31, 2020, when they ran into a large group of protesters and looters during the unrest following the killing of George Floyd, according to a lawsuit filed by the family.

Police ordered the group to stop and get to the ground near 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue.While others dispersed, Astarte followed the order, the suit states.

Astarte was on the ground when an officer jumped out of a police SUV nearby and the car began rolling backward down the block, running over Astarte with both the rear and front tires, “causing traumatic and severe permanent injuries,” the suit states.

“She testified (that) she saw that vehicle coming at her and she was more fearful of getting up and moving out of the way and getting shot that she allowed that vehicle to roll over her body,” Fakhouri said.

The lawsuit accuses the officer behind the wheel of the SUV of exhibiting “a conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

In a deposition taken recently, the officer said he remembered “moving the gear towards the park position.” Fakhouri said the officer did not explicitly say he had placed the SUV in park before running down the street.

He added that the video footage, taken from nearby Seaway Bank, shows the SUV never came to a stop.

The city responded by saying it does not comment on pending lawsuits.

Next Up In News
Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
‘Nobody came back alive’ — Tema Bauer, one of Illinois’ oldest Holocaust survivors, has died at 105
Ed Burke’s ‘tuna’: Indicted pol saved Old Post Office developer more than $12 million
Fact-check: Sen. Tammy Duckworth over-hypes specifics of gender pay gap study
2 killed, four wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday
17-year-old boy charged in South Shore shooting that left 2 men dead, 2 others wounded
The Latest
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
The man, between 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hagel__3_.jpg
Blackhawks
Two weeks after trade, Brandon Hagel excited about future with Lightning: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’
Hagel will face the Blackhawks on Friday still figuring out his best role on the Lightning, but he has embraced this unexpected new chapter of his career.
By Ben Pope
 
Tema Bauer, who was one of the oldest Holocaust survivors in Illinois until her death at 105, seen here at her 100th birthday celebration.
Obituaries
‘Nobody came back alive’ — Tema Bauer, one of Illinois’ oldest Holocaust survivors, has died at 105
She lost all 38 family members and her right arm to the Nazis but found a new life in Chicago with fellow survivor Morris Bauer, who “told her that she need not worry about the future because he would always take care of her.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).
The Watchdogs
Ed Burke’s ‘tuna’: Indicted pol saved Old Post Office developer more than $12 million
The feds say a 601W Companies affiliate was going to hire him for property tax appeals for another building. Burke’s firm did the work. 601W reaped the savings — but decided not to hire Burke after his offices were raided.
By Tim Novak and Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tearful teen fears mom’s affair will wreck the family
Texts on her phone suggest the married mother is cheating with her business partner, a man she insists her children be friends with.
By Abigail Van Buren
 