Thursday, March 31, 2022
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square

Paint the City and YourPassion1st held a community day where artists and volunteers collaborated on a mural that was inspired by the musical’s themes of truth, beauty, freedom and love.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di NunzioPat Nabong
   
SHARE Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” now playing at the Nederland Theatre in the Loop, is making its mark in Logan Square in a colorful and profound way.

The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical commissioned a mural in partnership with Paint the City to support and celebrate the work of local artists. The mural, located at Rockwell and Milwaukee, was painted Tuesday by a group of local artists from Paint the City, an artist-led initiative working to“heal the city through art,” and YourPassion1st, a local nonprofit that coaches and mentors underserved teens and young adults through project-based learning.

The theme of the work is “truth, beauty, freedom and love.”

Missy Perkins and Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, pose in front of a mural that was commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

The official unveiling/dedication of the mural will take place at 2 p.m. April 5. The public is invited to attend the free event. According to Missy Perkins, co-founder of Paint the City, the mural will hopefully remain in place through December.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” runs through May 14 at the Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $52.50+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Volunteer artists paint a mural, which was commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Brenda Dickerson, a member of YourPassion 1st, paints a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in Logan Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Hatek312, a member artist of Paint the City, paints a mural, which was commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue.

