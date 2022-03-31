The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
2 people die in Morgan Park fire

The fire broke out at a home near Homewood Avenue and Edmaire Street, Chicago fire officials said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Firefighters battle a blaze March 31, 2022, in Morgan Park.

Two people died in a fire Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Two males died in the fire, officials said, adding that the blaze was extinguished by 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Recent deaths of 2 trans women in Chicago solemn ‘reminders’ on Trans Day of Visibility
5,000 bikes, helmets, locks to be given away by city
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
9 Chicago men accused of buying guns from U.S. soldiers in Kentucky
Why don’t schools ban the Bible?
Woman, 72, wounded in shooting in Lake View
The Latest
Jae Rice, of Brave Space Alliance, speaks Thursday afternoon during a rally on Trans Day of Visibility in Daley Plaza.
Chicago
Recent deaths of 2 trans women in Chicago solemn ‘reminders’ on Trans Day of Visibility
In categories including budgeting and safety, LGBTQ leaders with Brave Space Alliance and Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation gave the mayor’s and the sheriff’s efforts on protecting trans rights an “F.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
Fleury__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury not missing a beat with Wild
Fleury has won both starts and invited a new bouquet-throwing tradition since his trade from the Hawks to Wild.
By Ben Pope
 
Bicycles sit locked up at West Balmoral Avenue and North Clark Street in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood.
City Hall
5,000 bikes, helmets, locks to be given away by city
Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi revealed the giveaway at the City Club of Chicago. No details were provided; a department spokeswoman said the city will “co-design the program in partnership with community organizations over the next year,”
By Fran Spielman
 
As Main Destination For Fleeing Ukrainians, Poland Becomes Second-Largest Refugee Host
Columnists
Is it racist to help Ukraine?
We all have our tribal tendencies and must strive to recognize that all God’s children are of equal moral worth. We’ve done pretty well on that score.
By Mona Charen
 
Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Theater
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
Paint the City and YourPassion1st held a community day where artists and volunteers collaborated on a mural that was inspired by the musical’s themes of truth, beauty, freedom and love.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Pat Nabong
 