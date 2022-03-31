2 people die in Morgan Park fire

Two people died in a fire Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The fire broke out at a home near Homewood Avenue and Edmaire Street, Chicago fire officials said.
Two males died in the fire, officials said, adding that the blaze was extinguished by 7 p.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
