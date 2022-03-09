The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

MLB labor talks scheduled to resume on Wednesday

MLB said no additional games had been canceled despite the sides failing to reach an agreement by the leagues’ self-imposed deadline.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 March 09, 2022 09:36 AM
SHARE MLB labor talks scheduled to resume on Wednesday
Tony Clark, second from left, executive director of the baseball players association, appears at a news conference with pitcher Andrew Miller, left, Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, second from right, and New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, last week in Jupiter, Florida.

Tony Clark, second from left, executive director of the baseball players association, appears at a news conference with pitcher Andrew Miller, left, Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, second from right, and New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, last week in Jupiter, Florida.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

NEW YORK — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball spent 16 1/2 hours bargaining, then recessed talks until Wednesday morning as Commissioner Rob Manfred let his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season pass.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on the 98th day of the lockout, MLB said no additional games had been canceled and talks will continue.

“The players’ association requested to speak to their board early tomorrow before responding to our proposal and will be getting back to us in the morning,” an MLB spokesman said in a statement.

A session Tuesday morning at MLB’s office across the street from Radio City Music Hall was followed by an afternoon session at the union’s office overlooking Rockefeller Center, about a three-block walk. The sides then switched to talking by telephone from their separate offices.

MLB made moves toward players on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries. The league also pushed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft.

Yet, it remained unclear whether this more intensive phase of talks would lead to an agreement or yet another breakdown in oft-strained negotiations that have dragged on for nearly a year.

Manfred originally set a Feb. 28 deadline for preserving opening day on March 31.

After 16 1/2 hours of bargaining in Jupiter, Florida, that began Feb. 28 and ended at 2:30 a.m. the following morning produced progress, Manfred extended that deadline to 5 p.m. the following day.

Talks broke down, and Manfred announced the first two series for each team during the season had been canceled. Negotiators returned to New York and resumed bargaining on Sunday.

While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as originally schedule, MLB told the union that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.

MLB on Tuesday offered a tax threshold starting at $230 million and rising to $242 million, a person familiar with the proposal said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized, said management’s proposal contained tougher penalties at a higher payroll level than in the expired agreement.

The union began the week at $238 million for this year, rising to $263 million in 2026.

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal. The union’s proposed figure for 2026 was $263 million at the start of the week.

Next Up In MLB
Waiting game: How Cubs players are preparing for uncertain spring-training start
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to fans: ‘Sorry, we didn’t want this to happen’
‘High school kids’ might be future of White Sox’ rotation
‘Not going to stop me’: Cubs’ Brad Wieck ready for spring training months after heart surgery
MLB’s new ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package will stream on Apple TV+
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
The Latest
Salena Claybourne
Teen charged in murder of WGN-TV security guard during carjacking at South Shore gas station
Salena Claybourne was fatally shot that afternoon after the teen and another person tried to carjack her, police said.
By David Struett
March 09, 2022 10:42 AM
Te yacht Amore Vero, docked in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat, France, and linked to Igor Sechin, a Vladimir Putin ally who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft. French authorities have seized the yacht as part of European Union sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine
Russian oligarchs seek safe ports for their superyachts beyond U.S., E.U. sanctions over invasion of Ukraine
‘No self-respecting Russian oligarch would be without a superyacht,’ a London financier says. Roman Abramovich has one with ‘missile launchers and self-defense systems.’
By Michael Biesecker | AP
March 09, 2022 10:42 AM
Conductor Eun Sun Kim poses for a portrait at the Lyric Opera House, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Music
Conductor Eun Sun Kim set to make history at Lyric Opera with ‘Tosca’
She will lead eight performances of Giacomo Puccini’s tragic love story, “Tosca” and in doing so, becomes just the fourth woman in Lyric history to conduct a mainstage production.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
March 09, 2022 10:00 AM
NSC.jpg
High School Basketball
LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 137
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen break down the Illinois High School Association’s state finals.
By Michael O’Brien
March 09, 2022 09:00 AM
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris on Tuesday discusses his resolution to suspend the chamber’s rule requiring lawmakers to cover their faces.
Springfield
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
The resolution passed 104 to 1, with the no vote cast by state Rep. Lakesia Collins — who sponsored all three previous resolutions to remove mask scofflaws. Republicans welcomed Tuesday’s vote, but spent more time talking about indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
By Taylor Avery
March 09, 2022 08:14 AM