The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022

Records from the 1950 Census released to public

The records - contained in a free database - will help genealogists, historians and anyone interested in learning more about their own family ancestry.

Manny Ramos By Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Records from the 1950 Census released to public
09110___week5d_0000102A.5402.jpg

Betty MacFarlane, executive secretary to the general manager A.M. Quarles of Executive House ,watches a ship pass under the bridges in the 1950s.

A treasure trove of population records collected during the 1950 Census were released to the public on Friday allowing a glimpse into households and family dynamics more than half a century ago.

The National Archives and Records Administration released the population data through a free platform that enables the most novice user the ability to search their family history.

The 1950 Census is the 17th decennial head count of the United States — a process that has taken place every 10 years since 1790. It determines the number of congressional seats each state gets and how billions in federal funds are distributed across the country.

Federal law requires the records remain a secret for 72 years before they can be released to the public. The last release of records - from the 1940 Census - came in 2012.

The release of the 1950 Census will help genealogists, historians and anyone interested in their own family ancestry. These records provide insight to household size, ancestry, education attainment, work, income and whether someone served in either of the World Wars.

There were 20 questions in total for households to complete, which is slightly less than the 1940 Census but significantly more than the nine questions asked in the 2020 Census.

“While the Decennial Census is constitutionally used to determine congressional apportionment to states, the completed forms can give us a unique peek into our nation’s past to the delight of historians, genealogists and to all of us — the public,” Robert Santos, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said in a statement. “As for me, I’m looking to see the form submitted at the house where my abuelita, my grandmother, lived on Parsons Street in San Antonio with my parents, my aunts and my uncles.”

Arm-chair historians can get a look at a budding political dynasty in Chicago — the Daley family.

Richard J. Daley was just 47 when he filled out the 1950 Census, which includes his wife Eleanor and each of their seven children. At the time, he was serving as Cook County clerk but would go on to become mayor five years later. His son, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, was 7.

A 1950 Census survey features former Mayor Richard J. Daley and his family when he was a Cook County Clerk.

This record from the 1950 Census details information about Richard J. Daley and his family when he was a Cook County clerk.

The National Archives and Records Administration

It’s easy to access the records because they have been digitized and are available online. The search feature on the website is user friendly but will still require some digging considering about 6.57 million pages are contained in the database.

The handwritten forms were read and transcribed using artificial intelligences, so some spellings may be incorrect. Users can submit corrections if they find misspellings. The site allows users to zoom in on a record and even download it or share the original image on social media platforms.

“It’s exciting that younger generations now have the opportunity to learn more about family members they know, like parents and grandparents,” Crista Cowan, corporate genealogist atAncestry, said in a statement.

“The 1950 Census provides a fascinating look at an era in our collective history, but the magic happens when you discover a more complete picture of not only what your family member’s life was like at a moment in time, but also how it had changed over the decades.”

Next Up In News
Democrats may focus on GOP’s Bailey, but Irvin is more serious Pritzker challenger
Girl, 7, seriously hurt in Altgeld Gardens hit-and-run
Chicago officials join Merrick Garland in Washington to announce gun conspiracy charges
Provident Hospital unveils new MRI machine
Sheriff, FBI probe ghost payrolling by county officers
Metal shredder appeals permit denial, hearing set
The Latest
Blackhawks_Lightning_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks swamped by Lightning to end predictably fruitless Florida trip
The Hawks’ 5-2 loss Thursday was their fourth straight loss overall and second in as many nights in the state of Florida.
By Ben Pope
 
Ditka_2016_Henry_Fajardo_57.jpg
Columnists
‘Warrior’ Mike Ditka proud of his roots: ‘No Ukrainian is going to take crap from the Russians’
Da coach recalls the influence of his Ukrainian immigrant grandparents on his childhood and work ethic.
By Michael Sneed
 
Josh O’Connor and Odessa Young star in “Mothering Sunday.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
War, love, memory are explored in ‘Mothering Sunday’
Eva Husson delivers an affecting and visually pleasing though languorous meditation on love and loss.
By Jocelyn Noveck | AP National Writer
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the rest of his team are less than a week away from opening day.
Cubs
Opening day roster projection: How the Cubs could navigate injuries, short spring training
The Cubs open the season against the Brewers on April 7 at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Will Smith accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Movies and TV
Will Smith resigns from Academy in aftermath of Oscars slap
“I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Smith said in a statement.
By Associated Press
 