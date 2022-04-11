The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Second Elgin mass shooting victim dies

The man died Monday morning, a day after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Six people were shot.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Maintenance workers clean up Sunday after six people were shot at an apartment building in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue in Elgin.

Steve Zalusky/Daily Herald

A second man has died following a mass shooting that left six people shot early Sunday at an apartment complex in west suburban Elgin.

The man died Monday morning, a day after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. His name hasn’t been released.

Police have released few details about the shooting, other than saying it was an “isolated” incident the happened around 2 a.m. during a gathering at a home.

Officers found five gunshot victims at the home. A sixth person had taken themselves to a hospital.

The first person to die after the shooting was Elgin resident Jonathan King, 32, authorities said. He had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

