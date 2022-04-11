Second Elgin mass shooting victim dies

A second man has died following a mass shooting that left six people shot early Sunday at an apartment complex in west suburban Elgin.
The man died Monday morning, a day after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. His name hasn’t been released.
Police have released few details about the shooting, other than saying it was an “isolated” incident the happened around 2 a.m. during a gathering at a home.
Officers found five gunshot victims at the home. A sixth person had taken themselves to a hospital.
The first person to die after the shooting was Elgin resident Jonathan King, 32, authorities said. He had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
The Latest
Couples are having bigger weddings and receptions after restrictions, uncertainty brought on by the pandemic
Four years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards. In the runoff, Lightfoot won all of those wards after Wilson endorsed her. This time, Wilson’s candidacy could damage Lightfoot’s re-election chances by cutting into her support with older black women.
Individual players will step up and emerge as the spring and summer plays out, and we will get a better feel for teams in June. But here is a way-too-early top 10 (listed alphabetically) for a season that is still many months away.
With the Round 1 playoff series set to start on Sunday in Milwaukee, LaVine & Co. went winless against the defending NBA champions this season. If that trend is going to change, the Bulls’ mentality will have to change.
Secrets of the big blue catfish at LaSalle Lake: Proof comes that some of the really big blues remain
Tom Konow provided proof that some big blue catfish remain at LaSalle Lake, the cooling lake south of Seneca, even after the significant fish kill in 2020.