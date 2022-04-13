The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Old Crow Medicine Show offers serious tonic of songs on ‘Paint This Town’

“Paint This Town” is indeed a party starter, but there are also powerful songs about racism, drugs, the abolitionist movement, environmental degradation and the Mississippi flag.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
Steven Wine, AP
SHARE Old Crow Medicine Show offers serious tonic of songs on ‘Paint This Town’
Nashville-based Old Crow Medicine Show has released a new album.

Nashville-based Old Crow Medicine Show has released a new album.

Danny Clinch Photo

“Paint This Town,” Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)

Due to the group’s name, good-timey tempos and comically frantic vocals, Old Crow Medicine Show can be mistaken for a hee-hawing string band not to be taken seriously. All of which makes the Nashville-based group’s new album deceptive in its delights.

“Paint This Town” is indeed a party starter, but there are also powerful songs about racism, drugs, the abolitionist movement, environmental degradation and the Mississippi flag.

Versatile frontman Ketch Secor’s distinctive delivery fits the material, whether his approach is crazed, comedic or conscientious. It turns out Secor can sound a lot like Joe Strummer, and some of the subject matter is Clash-worthy.

This cover image released by ATO Records shows “Paint This Town,” a new album by Old Crow Medicine Show.

This cover image released by ATO Records shows “Paint This Town,” a new album by Old Crow Medicine Show.

AP

“Painkiller” captures the desperation of addiction, and “Used To Be a Mountain” turns angry as it describes an abused landscape. “DeFord Rides Again,” sung by drummer Jerry Pentecost, pays tribute to pioneering but long-forgotten Black country music artist DeFord Bailey.

While the band delivers those tunes at a furious pace, “New Mississippi Flag” is a bold ballad that movingly summarizes the state’s complicated history in three minutes as it recalls “rattling chains” and those “who died on the road to change.”

Old Crow does find time for fun. Secor is delightfully hammy singing about divorce on “Bombs Away,” and the album opens and closes with joyful foot-stompers. This medicine show’s passion and energy are a potent tonic, especially on songs about right and wrong.

Next Up In Entertainment
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s art, fur coat, awards in auction to benefit opera
‘Livin’ La Vida Loca,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among songs added to National Recording Registry
Dear Abby: I still cry over baby I gave up 45 years ago
Engrossing ‘Outer Range’ wrangles a ranch family into the unknown, like a supernatural ‘Yellowstone’
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ casts a revival spell on the wizarding franchise
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
The Latest
Marc Morial, president and chief executive officer of the National Urban League, whose latest report on the state of Black America found that Black people still get only 73.9% of the American pie white people enjoy. racism that’s made life harder in many ways for people of color.
Nation/World
State of Black America? Grim, National Urban League says; ‘wealth disparity has gotten wider’
‘What it tells me is that this institutional disparity based on race seems to be built into American society,’ says Marc Morial, the organization’s president.
By Associated Press
 
Ald. Danny Solis comments on the city’s bid for the Obama Library in the rear of the City Council Chambers. Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Crime
Feds: City may seek to intervene in case against Danny Solis, claiming to be victim
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said he learned of the city’s interest in filing a pleading in Solis’ case Wednesday morning. Neither he nor Solis’ attorney, Lisa Noller, objected to a short delay in Solis’ case so the city could make its argument.
By Jon Seidel
 
In this image from video, Elizabeth Haynie Wainstein (right) hangs up a piece of modern art belonging to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg inside Potomack Company Auctions in Alexandria, Virginia.
Entertainment and Culture
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s art, fur coat, awards in auction to benefit opera
Some 150 items from Ginsburg’s office and home at the Watergate are available in an online auction to benefit opera in Washington.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Loyola’s Brooks Bahr (99) sacks Rochester’s Hank Beatty (8).
High School Football
High school football notebook: Brooks Bahr picks Michigan, Frank Covey heads to Northwestern, Ken Leonard prepares to retire
Loyola’s Brooks Bahr is heading to the defending Big Ten champions after committing to Michigan last month.
By Mike Clark
 
A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2022.
Coronavirus
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises
The requirement will now extend through May 3, 2022.
By Associated Press
 