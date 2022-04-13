The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
3-year-old child taken in stolen vehicle in South Loop, found safely near Union Station

The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical observation and was listed in good condition, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A child was taken inside a stolen vehicle Apr. 13, 2022, in South Loop.

File photo

A child was taken in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night in South Loop, then left near Union Station, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman exited her vehicle for a “brief moment” about 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Clinton Street, when someone jumped in and drove away, with the child still inside, Chicago police said.

The carjacker then left the 3-year-old child in the 500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, where they were found by a security guard who alerted police.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical observation and was listed in good condition, police said.

The stolen vehicle was also found moments later, unoccupied, in the 4400 block of South ShieldsAvenue, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
With COVID-19 cases rising, Pritzker still searching for public health chief to succeed Ezike, a ‘hero during this pandemic’
Church leaders call for peace in Pilsen: ‘There can’t be peace without justice’
Immigration activists welcomed in Chicago in middle of 40-day bike ride to Washington D.C.: ‘Give us some respect’
City Hall may seek to intervene in Danny Solis case, claiming to be victim
Ald. Sposato blames ‘commie, lefty loons’ for accusing him of ethics violation over Facebook fire truck photo
Got extra hotel toiletries? Chicago dispatcher’s nonprofit donates them to homeless people
The Latest
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike speaks at Rush Hospital.
Coronavirus
With COVID-19 cases rising, Pritzker still searching for public health chief to succeed Ezike, a ‘hero during this pandemic’
Asked whether the state would consider another indoor mask mandate, as other U.S. cities respond to rising cases, Pritzker said, “I think that towns, cities across Illinois, not to mention across the country, should do what they feel is necessary in their communities to keep people safe.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Around three dozen people with their arms raised pray and sing, during a peace rally at the Lincoln United Methodist Church, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Chicago
Church leaders call for peace in Pilsen: ‘There can’t be peace without justice’
The rally was organized by a coalition of churches and organizations known as the Pilsen Faith Table initiative, and marked the conclusion of their “40 Days of Peace” campaign.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Many Chicago Park District summer jobs are going unfilled because not enough people have applied, city officials say.
Editorials
Lightfoot’s $150 million summer jobs plan holds promise
After Lightfoot’s stalled Great Gas Card Giveaway, it could be tempting to dismiss the plan. But don’t. There’s research backing the idea as a crime-fighting strategy.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Homero Ocon and Omar Gomez are blessed during a rally to welcome the two men, who are immigration activists in the middle of a 40-day bike ride from Colorado to Washington D.C.
Immigration
Immigration activists welcomed in Chicago in middle of 40-day bike ride to Washington D.C.: ‘Give us some respect’
Omar Gomez and Homero Ocon are biking for immigration reform and calling for an end to deportations. They hope to pressure federal officials to make changes prior to November’s midterm elections.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop.
Video shows cop shooting man in head in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The video was released Wednesday by new chief Eric Winstrom, a former high-ranking Chicago police commander.
By Sun-Times wires
 