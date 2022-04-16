Man charged with damaging more than 100 cars at Schaumburg dealerships

A man is accused of damaging more than 100 cars at three dealerships in suburban Schaumburg.

Andrew McAuliff, 27, of Barrington, is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property, Schaumburg police said in a statement.

The arrest stems from multiple incidents of vandalism Wednesday at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford, Bob Rohrman Honda and Patrick BMW, police said.

McAuliff was arrested after an overnight security crew called officers shortly after midnight to the Honda Dealership, near 750 E. Golf Road, police said.

Officers found McAuliff on a sidewalk near the dealership with a blunt metal object, police said. Over 80 vehicles at that dealership had broken windows.

In total, 116 vehicles were damaged at the three dealerships, police said.

McAuliff was due in bond court Saturday.

