The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Whether they’re hosts or guests, my relatives always grab the leftovers

One host wouldn’t allow a guest to take a little food home for her sick husband.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Whether they’re hosts or guests, my relatives always grab the leftovers
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I once hosted a holiday dinner for which I had made a ham and a turkey with all the sides and three different pies. I even made a special mince pie for one of the guests. The guests — my brothers-in-law, my brother and his family of four and his mother-in-law — all showed up carrying empty Tupperware. At the end of the day, all I had left was dirty dishes.

The same family then invited me and my husband for a holiday dinner. My husband wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t go. When I asked my sister-in-law if I could take a plate home for him, she said, “Nope! If he doesn’t want to come to the house, he can’t have any of the food.” Yes, Abby, she was serious.

My sister-in-law cooks the meat she received as a gift from her employer, and the rest of the guests prepare the sides and desserts. I NEVER go empty-handed. At the end of the meal, she transfers any leftovers to their own Tupperware and gives us back the cleaned bowls. If I ask for a little of something to take home, she protects her leftovers like they were her children.

What’s your take on leftovers? Is asking for a little fruit salad off limits? Is relieving your host of the burden of storing all of their leftovers out of line? Are there rules of etiquette here? — HOPING FOR A SANDWICH LATER

DEAR HOPING: If you would like the living, breathing definition of presumptuous guests and ungracious hosts, look no further than your in-laws’ contact file. The fault, however, may not lie solely with them. If this has happened more than once and you cannot summon the courage to tell these greedy folks to put away their Tupperware and help with the dishes, you can’t blame them for assuming you don’t mind being imposed upon in this way.

As to the sister-in-law who refused to allow you to bring any of her food to your sick husband, I wouldn’t blame you if you chose not to grace her table again after telling her the reason why.

DEAR ABBY: I am an adopted 17-year-old high school senior, and I live with four people who all have a disability. I want to move out when I’m 18 if I am able to. I have several older brothers and sisters, but they each have a family to take care of. My oldest brother is in his 60s, and my youngest in his 40s.

I don’t want to seem selfish for wanting to live independently, but I don’t know how to tell them. I don’t know how to tell them anything because, in the past, they haven’t listened to me. If you have any advice on how to tell them, I would be very grateful. — NERVOUS GIRL IN NEW YORK

DEAR NERVOUS GIRL: I wish you had mentioned when you will be turning 18, because at that point you will be legally entitled to live wherever you wish, and your parents and siblings will HAVE to “listen to you.”

Because you are determined to move, it is crucial that you start preparing now. You will need to find a job so you can afford a security deposit and pay for rent, food, etc. You may also have to find roommates until you can afford a place that is all your own. A counselor at school may be able to guide you, particularly if you plan to continue your education.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tearful teen fears mom’s affair will wreck the family
Dear Abby: As I’m incarcerated, girlfriend stands by me but wants baby
Dear Abby: Friend expects help in run for office, but I don’t support her
Dear Abby: Should we buy a home for daughter who never cleans?
Dear Abby: Grandma’s happy to babysit kids, but only on her terms
Dear Abby: Snap-happy relatives expect us to display the dozens of photos they send
The Latest
Hubert Davis
College Sports
Some NCAA bettors call them the Carolina Tar Steals
Bet on it: Ardent fans who placed futures wagers on skidding UNC in February stand ready to cash in big
By Rob Miech
 
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker documentary ‘Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America’ details how much work still needs to be done
Women’s history in sports is well-documented throughout the documentary as pioneers such as 12-time Grand Slam singles champ Billie Jean King, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Seattle Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder share personal battles they endured before and after this legislation was enacted
By Annie Costabile
 
hamilton_kyle.jpg
Bears
NFL Mock Draft: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton is elite, but where will he land?
A look at how the first round will shake out when the draft opens April 29.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_104888242.jpg
Columnists
A federal case: U.S. government shouldn’t wreck two Loop skyscrapers in the name of safety
The buildings’ demolition would create an economic and pedestrian dead zone on State Street. And it would be a shameful waste of some really good Chicago architecture.
By Lee Bey
 
Lionel J. Washington Sr.
Columnists
Lionel J. Washington Sr., 103, was a devoted family man full of dignity
Lionel J. Washington Sr. passed away peacefully as the world continued to obsess over Will Smith’s slap. The Oscar-winning actor could learn a thing or two from my treasured Uncle Lionel.
By Laura Washington
 