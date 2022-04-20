The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
NFL Sports

Dwayne Haskins apparently was hit after his car ran out of gas

The accident report released Wednesday says witnesses told investigators Haskins was trying to cross the highway when he went into the path of the dump truck.

By Terry Spencer | Associated Press
   
SHARE Dwayne Haskins apparently was hit after his car ran out of gas
The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn’t answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday.

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn’t answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn’t answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday.

Kalabrya Haskins, who was calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, told a Florida Highway Patrol dispatcher on April 9 that her 24-year-old husband had called from near Fort Lauderdale to say he was walking to get gas and would call her back. When the former Ohio State star didn’t, she told the dispatcher she tried to call him but he wasn’t answering.

“I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him,” she said, her voice breaking. “It’s not like him” to not call back, she said.

The highway patrol had already received numerous panicked calls about the accident that happened about dawn on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But the dispatcher did not appear to know yet that paramedics had arrived and found Haskins dead. He had been in South Florida training with Steelers teammates.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you,” the dispatcher told Kalabrya Haskins. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

The dispatcher then told her to “hang tight” while she tried to get more information. While on hold, Kalabrya Haskins starts crying and praying, but her words were mostly unintelligible.

“Please Lord, please Lord,” she said.

The dispatcher then comes back on the call. She told Kalabrya Haskins to stay by her phone and someone would call her.

The accident report released Wednesday says witnesses told investigators Haskins was trying to cross the highway when he went into the path of the dump truck. The truck knocked him into the path of a car, which also struck him.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting several school passing records and being named the MVP in both the Big Ten Championship game and in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

Next Up In NFL
Bears miss Khalil Mack: ‘I learned a lot from him’
WR Deebo Samuel seeking a trade from 49ers
LB Roquan Smith ‘absolutely’ envisions staying with Bears on contract extension
The Latest
A car and metal-shredding operation proposed for East 116th Street along the Calumet River is awaiting a city permit.
Environment
Hearing on metal shredder permit denial to be postponed
General Iron’s owner wants more time before presenting its appeal to a city administrative judge.
By Brett Chase
 
The renovated and restored Carling Hotel, 1512 N. LaSalle St., reopened in April 2018 with 80 single-room occupancy units.
City Hall
City Council committee OKs loan fund to preserve single-room-occupancy buildings
Chicago’s remaining single-room-occupancy buildings, also known as SROs, offer a way to help some of Chicago’s most vulnerable residents, one city official said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Traffic exits onto California Avenue from Interstate 55.
Crime
State worker charged in DUI crash that decapitated woman
Adriana Roman faces counts of aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide in the crash shortly after midnight Monday in the 3400 block of South California Avenue.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
From left: The Resurrection Project CEO Raul Raymundo, Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, National Equity Fund CEO Matt Reilein and BMO Community Lending Managing Director Pamela Daniels-Halisi pose with shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for Casa Durango in the Pilsen neighborhood on Sept. 16, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Affordable housing projects won’t harm neighborhood growth, value
Logan Square has been gentrified. The neighborhood that once was frowned upon and considered a high-crime area occupied by minorities is now a hip place to live.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Dominik Kubalik’s disappointing season not ending on a high note
Three straight healthy scratches last week demonstrate just how far Kubalik has fallen this season. Plus, Derek King explains why he keeps reinserting Erik Gustafsson.
By Ben Pope
 