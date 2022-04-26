Archdiocese of Chicago settles over sex abuse claim against the Rev. George Clements: lawyer

The Archdiocese of Chicago has reached an $800,000 settlement over claims of sexual abuse by the late Rev. George Clements, the famed Holy Angels pastor, and four other Chicago-area priests, according to lawyers representing the alleged abuse victims.

More details about the settlement were expected at a news conference later Tuesday, according to the law offices of Mitchell Garabedian, a Boston lawyer.

The settlement also references Brother Edward C. Courtney, who served at all three Chicago-area Irish Christian Brothers high schools — Brother Rice on the Far South Side, St. Laurence in Burbank and Leo on the South Side — in the 1960s and 1970s as well as order-run schools in Michigan and Washington. The Chicago Sun-Times reported last year that Courtney has been accused of being a “serial sexual predator” responsible for abusing more than 50 children, according to records, interviews and news accounts.

Courtney was to “have no contact with Rice, Leo or Laurence in any way, shape or form,” a leader of the order wrote in the 1970s after a series of abuse accusations.

A spokesman for the archdiocese declined to comment Tuesday, saying the church does not comment on litigation. Such legal settlements sometimes do not carry any admission of wrongdoing.

Clements died in November 2019. He was a longtime civil rights advocate from the city’s South Side. He marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago, Alabama and Mississippi.

He was also known as the first Catholic priest to adopt a child and, later, three more.

In August 2019, Clements was accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1974 while pastor of Holy Angels in Bronzeville. At the time, Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Clements “to step aside from ministry” pending the outcome of an investigation.

At the time, Clements told the Sun-Times the allegation was “totally unfounded.”

The status of that internal investigation is unclear, but Clements is not included on the archdiocesan list of credibly accused priests. That list was last updated in June 2021.

Legal settlements were also reached involving allegations against several other Chicago-area priests, all of whom are either dead or no longer in active ministry.

