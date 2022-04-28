High school student fatally struck by Amtrak train on NW Side
Amtrak Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person Thursday just south of the Healy stop near Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road,
A high school student died after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Amtrak Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person about 9:30 a.m. just south of the Healy Metra stop near Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Metra officials said.
The Fire Department, which responded to the scene, said the victim was a male high school student. His name hasn’t been released.
About 100 passengers would be transferred to another train as crews investigate, Amtrak said.
