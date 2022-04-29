The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
MLB Sports

Five Mets pitchers throw combined no-hitter

Tylor Megill and four relievers got just the second no-hitter in franchise history.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
   
New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Starter Tylor Megill and four other Mets pitchers threw a combined no-hitter against the Phillies on Friday.

Adam Hunger/AP

The New York Mets have been the most dominant team in the opening month of the MLB season. So it’s only fitting that their league-leading 15th victory in April would be the first no-hitter thrown in 2022.

Tylor Megill and four Mets relievers held the Philadelphia Phillies without a hit in Friday’s 3-0 victory for just the second no-hitter in franchise history.

Megill, who took the place of injured ace Jacob deGrom in the Opening Day rotation, went the first five innings for his fourth win in five starts. He struck out five batters and walked three over 88 pit

From there, Drew Smith pitched 1 1/3 innings, Joely Rodriguez tossed another inning, Seth Lugo got the final two outs in the eighth and Edwin Diaz closed it out.

The Phillies did have their chances to generate some offense, drawing six walks in the game. However, the closest they came to a base hit was in the third inning, when Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch on Jean Segura’s line drive.

Diaz finished off the no-no by striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth.

Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso gave the Mets all the runs they’d need in the game.

McNeil had a two-run single in the fifth inning and Alonso added a solo homer (his fourth) in the sixth inning.

The only other no-hitter in the Mets’ 61-year history came when Johan Santana accomplished the feat on June 1, 2012, in an 8-0 win overthe St. Louis Cardinals.

