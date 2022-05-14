The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Editorials News Commentary

Make McCormick’s Lakeside building and other structures more bird-friendly

Since the early 1980s, more than 42,000 birds have been found dead after they collided with Lakeside’s windows.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Make McCormick’s Lakeside building and other structures more bird-friendly
The Lakeside Center at McCormick Place in 2011. Its windows are hazardous to migrating birds.

The Lakeside Center at McCormick Place in 2011. Its windows are hazardous to migrating birds.

Brian Jackson~Sun-Times

Before Monty the piping plover was confirmed dead on Friday, people were crossing their fingers, hoping his longtime mate Rose would make her way back to Montrose Beach. It’s a reminder Chicago should be doing more to protect migratory birds.

One place to start is the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, whose large window panes have long attracted migrating birds to their deaths as they fly into the glass. Built before the lakefront protection ordinance of the early 1970s and situated right on the lakefront, the building is a hazard for disoriented birds.

Lakeside’s location on Park District land has long been criticized for breaking up the stretch of parkland that is such an iconic feature of Chicago. As McCormick Place has expanded, hopes have risen that at some point, the underutilization of Lakeside and the high cost of needed refurbishing might bring about the day when that segment of the beachfront is again free and clear for public use.

We hope Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Museum Campus Working Group, which is re-imagining the lakefront museum campus, is thinking about that.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Since the early 1980s, more than 42,000 birds have been found dead after they collided with Lakeside’s windows. The building is one of the biggest bird hazards in Chicago, which is situated on a major avian migration flyway. In 2019, Cornell University listed Chicago as the most dangerous city for birds.

The most dangerous times for migrating birds are between sundown and dawn. Turning off lights can help. Last year, a Field Museum study using decades of data found there were 11 times fewer nighttime bird collisions during the spring migration season and six times fewer collisions during the fall migration if half the windows at McCormick Place were dark.

Lakeside does close curtains when the facility is not in use, which prevents lights from attracting the birds and which has reduced the number of bird deaths. Closing the curtains prevents 80% of bird strikes. But according to bird advocates who have been in negotiations with Lakeside, when the facility is in use, clients renting the space are allowed to set their own policies about whether to close the curtains or leave them open.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

That doesn’t much help birds, whose numbers have been declining at an alarming rate across North America. In 2019, scientists reported the bird population declined on the continent by about 3 billion, more than a quarter of the bird population. Across the country, about 600 million birds die from building collisions every year. Now, birds are also struggling with a new, virulent and often-fatal disease known as highly pathogenic avian influenza as well.

Another option, though costly, would be to retrofit the windows with a patterned screening to warn birds of the presence of glass. When Northwestern University learned its Kellogg Global Hub, which opened in 2017 on the lakefront, was luring birds with its reflective glass that birds couldn’t see because of reflections of the lake, sky, trees and bushes, it retrofitted the windows to help the birds.

When Lakeside was being considered for a casino, the architecture firm Jahn/’s redesign would have used transparent glass and lighting to integrate the structure with its surroundings. But those plans have been dropped.

Birds that migrate through Chicago

Examples of birds that migrate through the Chicago area


Eastern Phoebe, White-throated sparrow, White-crowned sparrow, Fox sparrow, Hermit thrush, Brown thrasher, Gray catbird, Golden-crowned kinglet, Ruby-crowned kinglet, Blue-gray gnatcatcher, Eastern wood-pewee, Great crested flycatcher, Scarlet tanager, Indigo Bunting, Baltimore oriole, Rose-breasted grosbeak, Yellow-rumped warbler, Palm warbler, Black-throated green warbler, American redstart, Blackburnian warbler, Chestnut-sided warbler, Yellow warbler, Magnolia warbler.

SOURCE: Chicago Botanic Garden


Chicago was a leader in pioneering the “Lights Out” program, which encourages building owners to turn off unnecessary nighttime lighting during times of migration. And there have been more meetings lately involving the Department of Planning and Development about implementing a resolution, passed two years ago, to put greater weight on bird protection on the checklist of environmental standards that building developers need to meet to get approval for their projects.

The city should get that policy in place for new construction. And owners of existing buildings such as Lakeside should be searching for more ways they can make their structures safer for birds.

Related

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
City Council’s ward remap gives Chicago another 10 years of gerrymandered mess
Anti-Semitism, as lawmakers say in letter, has no place in public discourse
Mass shootings, gunfire by ‘The Bean’ reminders that gun violence must be addressed
A billion reasons why nuclear plant negotiations turned out well for ComEd customers
Lawsuit challenging traffic ticket fines, late fees gets a boost
Internet access is no longer a luxury, so everyone’s got to get connected
The Latest
Police_Tape_3__17_.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy shot in Lawndale drive-by — third teen shot in under 12 hours
The teen was walking in the 4100 block of West 5th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This handout file picture obtained from a former colleague of Al-Jazeera’s late veteran TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, shows her reporting from Jerusalem on June 12, 2021. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Qatar-based network.
Columnists
Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot to death by Israeli forces, colleagues and witnesses said. Then the spin started.
The Al Jazeera’s correspondent’s shooting death barely made the local news last week.
By Rummana Hussain
 
At least two people were killed and four others were wounded May 12, 2022 in shootings in Chicago.
Crime
2 killed — including 17-year-old boy — 11 wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
In one of the fatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
People board a Red Line train at the CTA’s Wilson station in Uptown on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
I am fearful on CTA trains these days
I’m beginning to doubt the CTA cares about its customers or its employees. I invite some of their executives to ride their buses and trains for a week or two and experience what we do on a daily basis.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, after crash in Douglas Park
Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 