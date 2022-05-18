The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Nation/World News Lifestyles

‘Not been a great time for romance,’ with the fewest marriages in the United States since 1963

Forty-six states, including Illinois, reported declines in marriage rates in 2020, according to the CDC. Only Montana, Texas, Alabama and Utah saw increases.

By Mike Stobbe | AP
   
SHARE ‘Not been a great time for romance,’ with the fewest marriages in the United States since 1963
Wedding dresses on display at a bridal shop in East Dundee.

Wedding dresses on display at a bridal shop in East Dundee. Shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic helped see far fewer Americans get married in the United States in 2020.

Teresa Crawford / AP

Far fewer Americans said “I do” during the first year of the pandemic, as many wedding plans were upended.

That’s according to a new report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said there were 1.7 million weddings across the nation in 2020. That was a drop of 17% from the year before and the fewest number of marriages in the United States recorded since 1963.

The plunge wasn’t a surprise since the U.S. marriage rate has been on the decline since 2016.

Still, the pandemic threw many marriage plans into disarray, with people told to stay at home and large gatherings banned in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC found that 46 states, including Illinois, reported declines in marriage rates in 2020.

Only four states reported increases — Montana, Texas, Alabama and Utah.

Hawaii saw the biggest drop — 48% — followed by California, where the number of marriages fell 44%.

Nevada — long a popular wedding destination — continued to have the nation’s highest marriage rate. But even that state saw a 19% decline in the first year of the pandemic.

“It’s not been a great time for romance,” said John Santelli, a professor at Columbia University’s school of public health.

The U.S. divorce rate also declined in 2020 but not as dramatically.

The latest report is based on marriage certificates filed with state and local governments in 2020. The CDC hasn’t yet released data on marriages in 2021.

Next Up In News
As violence spikes, CPS taking ‘very seriously’ need to provide activities for students — but says teens shouldn’t get all the blame
Heading to ‘high’ risk? City, county public health chiefs split in predictions for Chicago area’s COVID-19 future
New music venue at former Morton Salt site clears key hurdle
Hundreds automatically enrolled in military-type education classes at CPS that were supposed to be voluntary, watchdog finds
Cook County launches guaranteed income pilot program; thousands of residents to get $500 a month for 2 years
‘Supremely negligent’: Judge scolds mom after gun in her child’s backpack goes off, wounds student at Disney Magnet School
The Latest
LOOPCRIME_051622_06.JPG
Education
As violence spikes, CPS taking ‘very seriously’ need to provide activities for students — but says teens shouldn’t get all the blame
District education chief Bogdana Chkoumbova said it’s important kids feel welcome and safe in the city: “We definitely want to engage them because they’re looking for social opportunities after two very tough years.”
By Nader Issa
 
1347138450.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot following Sue Bird’s lead — but will she follow Bird to Seattle?
Before Bird announced she’d be coming back for a run at what would be the Storm’s fifth title, speculation swirled that Vandersloot, who’s from Kent, Washington, could be headed home.
By Annie Costabile
 
Dr. Allison Arwady and Dr. Rachel Rubin
Coronavirus
Heading to ‘high’ risk? City, county public health chiefs split in predictions for Chicago area’s COVID-19 future
Masks would be urged for all residents in indoor public spaces in counties that rise to the high risk level. One of Cook County’s top doctors says she doesn’t expect the county to hit that level anytime soon. But Chicago’s Dr. Allison Arwady has said it “could happen potentially even in the next few weeks.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The former Morton Salt factory, 1357 N. Elston Ave., shown in February.
City Hall
New music venue at former Morton Salt site clears key hurdle
Creating an ‘outdoor entertainment venue liquor license’ is a big step toward holding concerts this summer at the former Morton Salt facility, 1357 N. Elston Ave. But two alderpersons are a little salty about the prospect.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is set to return from the IL to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to start Thursday, reliever David Robertson activated
In corresponding moves, the Cubs optioned right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A on and transferred outfielder Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL (left quad strain) to the IL with no injury designation,
By Maddie Lee
 