2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.
Just before 3 p.m., the men were in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone drove by in a silver-colored sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 32, was struck in the head, back and leg, police said. He was pronounced dead and has not yet been identified.
The second man, 43, suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Exec of failed Bridgeport bank pleads guilty in fraud case that ensnared ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson
The Latest
“We need transparency now,” Tyrone Muhammad, executive director of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, said during a news conference Monday. “ ... How can children learn in an environment where they feel like their lives are in danger?”
Lane starting pitcher Josh Katz retired Brooks outfielder Kendall Larry on his 114th pitch of the game, securing a 2-1 win in the Chicago Public League title game.
The singer-actress brings along her talented husband, her baby son and songs from her relatable new album ‘In Real Life.’
The Sox are showing signs of life after their so-so start.
Tony Ragucci also agreed Monday to cooperate with federal investigators. A prosecutor told the judge he did not expect Ragucci’s cooperation to end “any time soon.”