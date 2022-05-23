2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

Just before 3 p.m., the men were in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone drove by in a silver-colored sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 32, was struck in the head, back and leg, police said. He was pronounced dead and has not yet been identified.

The second man, 43, suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.