Sueños Music Festival 2022 reviews, Day 1: Farruko, Myke Towers, Jowell & Randy, El Alfa, Ozuna

As Day 1 of Sueños Music Festival drew to a close, festival-goers couldn’t help but keep the dance party going.

Amid disappointment from some about the layout for VIP and platinum ticket holders and long food and beverage lines, the joy and enthusiasm among fans was unmistakable. There is something very exciting about reggaetón and Latin trap—genres that have become global sensations over the last few years—being blasted throughout downtown Chicago. You don’t need to understand Spanish to feel the passion and pride of all the music showcased at Sueños.

A festival-goer waved a Puerto Rican flag during Myke Towers’ set on Saturday. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Here are some reviews of the closing sets at the first-ever Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park, Day 1:

Farruko

DJ Fredy Fresco carried Sueños for a good two and a half hours before Farruko, born and raised in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, finally took the stage. The 31-year-old reggaetonero first starting rising to popularity after he dropped his first studio album in 2010, “El Talento Del Bloque.” After Jowell & Randy missed their 2:45 set time (the duo’s Joel Muñoz would later turn up with a solo set), fans hoped Farruko would set the mood for the rest of the night, but Farruko’s lack of energy was disappointing.

We can’t kick off the summer without hearing “Pepas,” a song dedicated to festivals like Sueños where attendees are encouraged to keep the party going all night long. Fans seemed to lose their minds to this one, singing along with Farruko and pumping their fists.

But overall, he kept it short and sweet, and played all of his recent hits including “Pa’ Romper la Discoteca.” There was nothing particularly remarkable about his set, but as a superstar with plenty of respect on his name, Farruko made Sueños feel like it was finally starting to boil up.

Farruko brought the heat to his set at Sueños fest on Saturday. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Myke Towers

If there’s anything that Myke Towers is good at — besides music — it’s his ability to flirt with his audience. Drawing in one of the biggest crowds of the day, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter

delivered a vibe that felt like the early 2000s era of Latin music.

Speaking of which, Towers wore a patterned jacket on stage and a gold chain and watch. He’s a sweet-talking pretty boy, and before he dove into his set, he asked the ladies in the audience: “Chicago, are there faithful women here?”

Myke Towers continued seducing his fans on “Ella No Es Tuya” and “Si Se Da” before he gave it his all on “Diosa,” which is a song about the woman of his dreams.

His flirtatious set came to a close with one final song, “La Curiosidad.” Towers couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask: “Are any curious women here?”

Puerto Rican Reggaeton rapper Myke Towers drew one of the biggest crowds on Saturday’s Sueños Fest. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

El Alfa

The hilarious and iconic El Alfa, nicknamed “El Jefe” (“The Boss”), is well-known for collaborating with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny on “La Romana” and “Dema Ga Ge Gi Go Gu.” The Dominican rapper brought the energy up and deserves an award for giving festival-goers the best performance of the night.

Sporting a retro Cubs hat, El Alfa was clearly happy to be in Chicago.

Now, would it really be an El Alfa performance if he didn’t play “La Mamá de la Mamá?” He went back to this song a couple of times throughout the show and it surprisingly didn’t feel overplayed at all. And fans didn’t miss their chance to break into dance when he sang “Gogo Dance,” which has been made popular on TikTok.

“I’m leaving,” he teased in Spanish before being met with boos from the audience. “I’m proud to be here in Chicago,” said El Alfa, right before finessing another 15 minutes or so of stage time.

“Another one, Chicago?” he asked in Spanish before reprising into “La Mamá de la Mamá” one last time.

El Alfa performs at the Sueños music festival on Saturday at Grant Park in Chicago. Rob Grabowski/AP

Ozuna

Saturday’s headliner was none other than Ozuna, and he delivered hit after hit while holding a double-sided flag. One side featured the Dominican flag, an homage to his father, and the other featured the Puerto Rican flag, in honor of his mother.

Ozuna took us back to summer 2016 with “Dile Que Tu Me Quieres” after playing his most popular songs, “Tú Foto,” “Se Preparó” and “El Farsante.” The throwback was much-needed, especially after the last two summers have been tainted with COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. With Ozuna, everything is OK again.

Halfway through the set, Ozuna made sure to greet the audience with a warm, reassuring smile. “How could I start the show without saying ‘buenas noches?’ ”

Ozuna’s style is unique, and that showed through his Sueños set as he made sure to incorporate just a little bit of everything. He’s a very well-rounded artist, especially as he is able to incorporate elements of rock by having an electric guitar back him up on several of his closing songs.

Fireworks went off during “Te Boté” — yet another nod to before the city went on lockdown. Ozuna’s performance was the perfect end to Day 1, thanks to his friendly demeanor and ability to relate to everyone.