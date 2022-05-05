The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

California man charged with reckless conduct after opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare and sliding down wing

The plane was approaching a gate when the man used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE California man charged with reckless conduct after opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare and sliding down wing
A suburban school cancelled their homecoming dance Oct. 2, 2021 after two guns were found in a car parked on campus.

Adobe Stock Photo

A California man has been charged with reckless conduct after opening an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing early Thursday.

La Voz AARP

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.
La_Voz_Cover_Photo.jpg

The plane was approaching a gate when Randy Frank Davila, 57, allegedly used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He slid down the wing and onto the airfield, police said.

Officers arrived and placed him into custody, according to police.

Davila was charged with reckless conduct. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 27.

Next Up In News
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Blame for LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis laid on state public health department, home staff in new report
10-year-old discharges firearm, striking himself in foot
To protect the planet, enact green parts of Build Back Better
Boeing HQ departing Chicago
Time to embrace ‘Our Lori’
The Latest
A woman was fatally shot May 5 2022, in Gresham.
Woman killed in Gresham shooting
The 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a bill-signing ceremony in Springfield on Thursday.
State workers get two more years to cash out pension benefits under extension designed to cut pension liability
The optional buyouts — designed to save taxpayers money in the long haul — would be paid for by an additional $1 billion in general obligation bonds.
By Taylor Avery
 
The home at 2307 N. Glower St. in Los Angeles, shown here, gets a makeover from designer Alison Victoria on the latest episode of “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
Good-bye Chicago, hello, LA! ‘Windy City Rehab’ goes coastal
In the third episode of the third season, host Alison Victoria helps a Los Angeles realtor rehab a 1920s Hollywood Hills home.
By Alison Martin
 
A few dozen activists marched around downtown Chicago on Tuesday to oppose a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would end federal protections for abortion.
Columnists
Chicago hosts May 14 abortion rights rally; abortion factor in Illinois Supreme Court race
The timing of the bombshell news about reversing abortion rights comes as early voting kicks off in Illinois on May 19.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Hedge Fund billionaire Ken Griffin, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Elections
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent.
By Tina Sfondeles and Taylor Avery
 