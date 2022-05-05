California man charged with reckless conduct after opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare and sliding down wing

A California man has been charged with reckless conduct after opening an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing early Thursday.

The plane was approaching a gate when Randy Frank Davila, 57, allegedly used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He slid down the wing and onto the airfield, police said.

Officers arrived and placed him into custody, according to police.

Davila was charged with reckless conduct. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 27.

