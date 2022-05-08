The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Steppenwolf’s succinct ‘Seagull’ flies a direct route from one heartbreak to the next

A spare, nuanced, emotionally crystalline staging of the Chekhov classic inaugurates the theater’s new space on Halsted.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Steppenwolf’s succinct ‘Seagull’ flies a direct route from one heartbreak to the next
2_Seagull_Lusia_Strus_and_Namir_Smallwood___Photo_by_Michael_Brosilow.jpg

Both are stage pros, but Irina (Lusia Strus) and son Konstantine (Namir Smallwood) have different ideals for theater in “The Seagull.”

Michael Brosilow

Steppenwolf ensemble member Yasen Peyankov has been working on his adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” since 2008. As the opener of the new 400-seat theater in the $53 million Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, it’s been in the works since pre-COVID days. When the long-gestating production finally opened over the weekend one thing was clear: The wait was worth it.

But before we get to the spare, nuanced, emotionally crystalline staging adapted and directed by Peyankov for the new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, a word about the sprawling new center that culminates Steppenwolf’s multi-year, $73 million expansion of its 1650 N. Halsted St. campus.

The good: Nobody in the Ensemble Theater audience is more than 20 feet from the stage, thanks to the in-the-round space designed by Charcoalblue. There truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

‘The Seagull’

Steppenwolf ‘The Seagull’

When: Through June 12

Where: Steppenwolf’s Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1650 N. Halsted

Tickets: $20-$88

Run time: Two hours 30 minutes, including one 10-minute intermission

Info: steppenwolf.org


The brightly lit, expansive lobbies feature two new bars and a maze of red accent walls that provide endless nooks and crannies for socializing and people-watching. The fourth floor Loft space is devoted entirely to Steppenwolf’s myriad educational programs.

And the “History Wall” adjacent to one of the new lobby bars provides intricate display of photos and stage miscellany that follow Steppenwolf’s iconic rise from its legendary humble beginnings in a Highland Park basement to the gleaming new expansion designed by Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

The not-so good: If you plan on imbibing in concessions and hitting the loo at intermission, you’d best do some reconnaissance beforehand. Front Bar — several floors down and on the other side of the campus — remains your best bet for menu options, so consider wearing sensible shoes.

As for Peyankov’s succinct, sharp and acerbic take on Chekhov’s tragicomedy, it’s profound and compelling and incongruously funny.

Chekhov gives us three generations of Russians grappling with crises both existential and matter-of-fact. The cost of living is up. Living itself is defined by tedium and unrequited love. Some “Seagull” productions all but need a flow chart to keep the various yearnings straight. Not so with Peyankov’s adaptation, which makes every last flicker of passion, disgust or disinterest as clear as glass.

The plot unfolds at a country home where fabled, larger-than-life actress Irina (Lusia Strus) arrives with her lover Trigorin (Joey Slotnik), a writer of great fame, fortune and abject inability to enjoy either for so much as a moment.

Irina’s son Konstantine (Namir Smallwood) despises his mother’s old-school acting and yearns to create a “new form” of theater arts. Konstantine’s new play is a pretentious, howling emo mess, even though it stars Nina (Caroline Neff), a luminous young teen who dreams of being an actress in Moscow.

There is also a neighboring mother-daughter pair playing out the same sorrow across two generations: Polina (Sandra Marquez) pines for Dorn (Eric Simonson), the town’s vaguely creepy obstetrician. But she marries Ilya (Keth Kupferer), who is consumed with daily business matters and seemingly passionate about nothing. Polina’s daughter Masha (Karen Rodriguez) is hopelessly in love with Konstantin, but marries the soft-spoken, reliable Semyon (Jon Hudson Odom) instead.

Finally, there’s Irina’s ailing brother Peter (Jeff Perry through May 22, Scott Jaeck May 24-June 5), whose malaise is cause for some of Chekhov’s most unsentimental observations about just how small and short our lives are.

The unmistakable sun around which every other character orbits is Strus’ Irina. Strus is at the height of her formidable powers: She’s imperious, glamorous and a brutally frank force of nature throughout, whether delivering a hair-raising monologue on the intersection of love and ownership or dismissing her son as a talentless hack.

12_Seagull_Caroline_Neff___Photo_by_Michael_Brosilow.jpeg

Aspiring actress Nina (Caroline Neff) devolves from starry-eyed teenager to broken adult.

Michael Brosilow

Neff’s endlessly vulnerable Nina provides a wrenching counterpoint to Irina, her evolution from starry-eyed teenager to broken adult is dire in its extremity. As Irina’s tormented son Konstantine, Smallwood has a simmering intensity that heightens the tension with almost barometric palpability every time he’s on stage. Rodriguez is captivating as Masha, always cloaked in goth black because she’s in constant mourning for the life she wants but will never have. And Simonson brings a predatory edge to a small-town OB/GYN who prides himself on being “honest” in not acting on his attraction to the women he examines.

The titular shore bird is the obvious yet powerful metaphor throughout. When Konstantine shoots a gull as a gift for Nina, the foreshadowing is on the wall. Characters will briefly soar in this story, before being destroyed by those who consider them as disposable as roadkill.

Most of the dramatic action — two shootings, a pregnancy, a marriage, a pivotal sojourn in Moscow — takes place off stage. Chekhov waggishly seems to be critiquing his own work when Trigorin proclaims that the problem with the theater is that most dramas are little more than orations delivered by people sitting around in living rooms.

That may somewhat describe what Chekhov does in “The Seagull,” but make no mistake. If you’ve ever loved and lost, dreamed of an alternate life or simply longed to get out of the house, this Chekhovian masterpiece will speak to you.

Next Up In Theater
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago May 5-11
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards
Tensions mount, treachery abounds as desperate brothers battle the world and each other in ‘Last Hermanos’
Gunfire during drug deal in Loop wounds two ‘unintended targets’ in Theater District, including ‘Moulin Rouge!’ stagehand
Downtown shootings continue spike with 64% jump in 2022
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ cancels performance after nearby Loop ‘disturbance’
The Latest
In Chicago on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hosts a DNC fundraiser featuring President Joe Biden.
Columnists
Gov. Pritzker hosts President Biden at Chicago DNC fundraiser: Top ticket $365,000
The Wednesday fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is Biden’s first in-person Democratic National Committee event in Chicago with the governor.
By Lynn Sweet
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone inside a red SUV fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs scratch Marcus Stroman before dropping finale vs. Dodgers for fifth loss in row
Their 7-1 loss Sunday night captured many of the Cubs’ struggles that have led to a 9-18 record. Justin Steele pitched four innings of three-hit ball but left after warming for the fifth with a sore left thumb.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Activists gather during a vigil in Lafayette Park for nurses who died during the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 13 in Washington, D.C.
Editorials
Pondering the latest numbers on COVID-19
The U.S. is fast approaching 1 million COVID-19 deaths, and 15 million more people died during the pandemic than would have been expected during normal times.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Frank Schwindel
Cubs
Cubs notebook: Frank Schwindel demoted to Triple-A Iowa
The move clears more playing time for left-handed-hitting Alfonso Rivas at first base.
By Mark Gonzales
 