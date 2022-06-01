The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Bees work for us. They need our help.

Reducing excessive pesticide use and protecting bee habitat can help both pollinating bees and the supply of food.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Bees work for us. They need our help.
honey_LFR_073114_3.JPG

A frame from a hive body shows eggs of varying ages the queen lays in a rainbow pattern.

Sun-Times Media

Bees need help.

About 75% of agricultural crops depend on bees and other wildlife for pollination. But bees — the workhorse of bringing fruits, vegetables, honey, nuts and seeds to our plates — have been declining in numbers for years. According to the Bee Informed Partnership, beekeepers have been losing 40% of their colonies annually.

Bees face a variety of challenges. For example, beekeepers lose up to 25% to 30% of their hives each year because of varroa mites, which carry viruses deadly to bees. On Wednesday, Science Daily reported that a variant of the fatal deformed wing virus, which causes bees’ wings to atrophy, is on the rise worldwide.

That makes it all the more important to help bees — and by extension, us — wherever it is possible.

Editorials bug

Editorials

One important step would be to reduce pesticide use, which harms or kills bees. Last year, the journal Science reported that the toxic impact of pesticides on bees and other pollinators had doubled in a decade. That puts agriculture at risk.

Pesticide use, of course, is key to productive farm fields. But overusing pesticides can be counterproductive.

Illinois Public Interest Research Group is calling for a ban on excessive use of insect-paralyzing pesticides called neonicotinoids, also known as neonics, which have been linked to bee die-offs. Similarly, Environment Illinois is calling for banning consumer use of neonicotinoids in states across the country. In 2018, the European Union expanded its ban of neonicotinoids. According to Environment Illinois, neonicotinoids are neurotoxins that poison bees’ brains, making it harder for them to find food or even navigate their way home.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Over the last year, Massachusetts, Maine, New York and New Jersey have banned the consumer sale of neonicotinoids. Environmentalists also are supporting the proposed federal Saving America’s Pollinators Act, which would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish a Pollinator Protection Board to develop an independent review process for pesticides that pose a threat to pollinators and their habitats.

Another helpful step would be to protect bee habitats. Wild bees are important pollinators of plants. Planting wildflowers and other plants that benefit bees, and protecting bee habitats, can keep bees buzzing as well.

According to Illinois PIRG, bees pollinate 71 of the top 100 crops that provide 90% of the world’s food.

People might not notice it right away if bees dwindle to smaller and smaller numbers. But it’s important to take action anyway — because we will notice it when flowering plants and food crops are suffering for want of pollination.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Even in death, Monty sheds light on piping plovers, conservation
Hold gun makers responsible for marketing dangerous weapons to young people
FDA’s plan to ban menthol cigarettes is overdue
Police shooting of 13-year-old is reminder city needs permanent foot pursuit policy
It’s worth a try if there’s any chance at all to overturn bad deals on parking meters, Skyway
Memorial Day: A time to honor fallen heroes and pledge to defend democracy
The Latest
The Cubs activated Jason Heyward from the COVID-19 related IL on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs activate Jason Heyward, place Drew Smyly on the 15-day IL
The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Rucker from the IL and optioned outfielder Nelson Velázquez to Triple-A.
By Maddie Lee
 
Josh Donaldson is held back by teammates during a benches clearing incident with the White Sox on May 21.
White Sox
Donaldson disappointed Yankees didn’t publicly support him
“I think that was tough to hear, for sure, just for the simple fact that I pride myself on being a good teammate,” Donaldson said.
By RONALD BLUM
 
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Chicago police officer shot in Englewood
The officer is in serious but stable condition.
By Sun-Times Wire and Katie Anthony
 
Police officers stand near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. -
Columnists
Politicians should resist rush to ‘do anything’ in response to school shootings
That impulse is understandable, but it can lead to policies that do more harm than good.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on the North Side, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021.
Editorials
Even in death, Monty sheds light on piping plovers, conservation
Monty took the birding community and casual observers under his wing since he and his mate Rose started nesting on Montrose Beach in 2019.
By CST Editorial Board
 