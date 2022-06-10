The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
The Watchdogs News Politics

In Southwest Side viaducts, peeling paint contains toxic levels of lead. But is it a hazard?

Three years ago, a teacher and her sixth-graders found levels hundreds of times what would be considered safe for house paint. But city health officials downplay any health threat.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE In Southwest Side viaducts, peeling paint contains toxic levels of lead. But is it a hazard?
Alejandra Frausto in a viaduct at 65th Street and Central Park Avenue where lead paint has been peeling off the ceiling, leaving paint chips on the ground, where children walk.

Alejandra Frausto in a viaduct at 65th Street and Central Park Avenue where lead paint has been peeling off the ceiling, leaving paint chips on the ground, where children walk.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Peeling paint dangles from the ceilings across five Southwest Side viaducts where children pass through daily, walking across thousands of pieces of lead-tainted paint chips and paint dust.

Alejandra Frausto, a mother and former teacher at nearby Eberhart Elementary School, wondered about that stuff for years.

Then, her sixth-grade science students finished a project three years ago. It found that the paint used in the viaducts contains brain-damaging lead at levels hundreds of times higher than what would be considered safe for house paint.

“I was hoping we wouldn’t find anything — that it would all be an exercise to see that we are safe,” Frausto said.

Wanting to make a difference in their community, the students presented their findings regarding the walkways beneath the CSX Transportation-owned rail tracks that run along Central Park Avenue from 63rd to 67th streets to Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd). Tabares then wrote, in October 2019, to Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s public health commissioner, about “the decay and terrible condition of the viaducts.”

“The lead tests conducted by the students show that they present an ever-constant threat to local residents and students,” Tabares told Arwady. “I’m asking if these same students can show you their findings and possible solutions to ensure that the issue with lead and these viaducts be put to an end.”

The kids never got to meet with Arwady. Instead, Tabares was told by a city health official that testing would be conducted and that, because it involved a bridge for the railroad, the city’s transportation department would be in charge of the matter, emails obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times show.

It doesn’t appear any city testing ever was done.

But Frausto, who’s now a doctoral student at Northwestern University, took part last year in a more extensive sampling. Those results also were given to Tabares, who again was rebuffed by the same health official, Alfonso Martel, who told her the health department “does not have purview over bridges.”

Martel didn’t respond to an interview request or questions.

A health department spokesman said that, despite the high levels of lead, “Walking under an outdoor viaduct is unlikely to be a significant source of lead exposure for school-aged children.”

The spokesman noted that most lead poisonings occur in homes where paint is flaking, exposing children over long periods to the toxic metal, and touted city programs as having helped drastically reduce the number of lead poisoning in children over the past 30 years.

Lead-poisoning cases are most prevalent in Chicago on the South Side and West Side.

Chicago Department of Transportation and CSX said they would agree to meet with Tabares.

Tabares said cleanup is urgently needed and a “serious matter.”

As Frausto recently posted fliers warning about the lead, she walked across paint chips. Without testing them, there’s no way to know whether they fell from the ceiling, where high lead levels were discovered, or from the walls, which have been repainted numerous times and did not show high lead measurements.

As Frausto finished posting fliers, dozens of kids walked from Eberhart, east of the viaducts, across to West Lawn. The bridge divides East Lawn and Chicago Lawn. Mothers pushing strollers also crossed under the viaduct at 65th Street, where the dust was noticeable.

“It’s definitely not healthy,” said Dr. Helen Binns, director of the lead evaluation program at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, who reviewed Frausto’s report at the request of the Sun-Times. “There are people walking through these areas. It’s on the wheels of the strollers, it’s on your shoes, and you bring it into your home.”

Frausto’s report found a dozen samples of paint had lead levels that well exceed a limit of 90 parts per million, the federal standard for safe house paint, including one sample that measured lead concentration at almost 13,000 parts per million.

This standard doesn’t apply to industrial uses, such as the viaducts. But health and environmental advocates say governments have a responsibility to address potential health hazards.

Peeling lead paint in a viaduct at 65th Street and Central Park Avenue, a dividing line between Chicago Lawn and West Lawn on the city’s Southwest Side,

Peeling lead paint in a viaduct at 65th Street and Central Park Avenue, a dividing line between Chicago Lawn and West Lawn on the city’s Southwest Side,

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“It’s shocking how much lead we continue to find and it continues to poison children,” said Amanda Gramigna, associate director of environmental health for the nonprofit Elevate, who has been involved in lead-abatement efforts for more than a decade.

The lead levels “are very high and should be abated,” said Dr. Steven Rothschild, who chairs the Department of Family Medicine at Rush University Medical Center. “Although lead in water has gotten a lot of attention locally and nationally lately, lead paint remains the major environmental source of lead leading to problems.”

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from the Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
In Cook County, governments have lost $89.7 million, letting tenants skip out on property taxes
Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 over video wants a return to the bench
Prison for member of Daley dynasty? Feds ask judge to sentence ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson to two years behind bars
Chicago Episcopal diocese’s $750,000 sex abuse case puts Bishop Chilton Knudsen’s actions under scrutiny
Apple AirTags, touted as a way to find lost keys, purses, also are being used by stalkers
‘Enough’ Quigley, others in Congress tell ATF, demanding data on gun-dealer inspections
The Latest
White Sox manager Tony La Russa walking off the field after making a pitching change.
White Sox
We’re all idiots in Tony La Russa’s world
The White Sox manager and recently fired Angels manager Joe Maddon share a bond: They’re never wrong.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Rich Strike walks off the track after training before the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.
Sports
Belmont presents a difficult test for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike
After so many things went right for Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, he’ll likely need even more good fortune at the Belmont Stakes with so much stacked against him.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
Cincinnati is among the AAC schools moving to the Big 12.
College Sports
AAC reaches agreement to release UCF, Cincinnati, Houston
The schools will join the Big 12 in 2023.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Supplement formulas designated for men or women of different ages, life stages, lifestyles, and with varying health concerns are available.
Well
Gender-specific vitamins: Do women, men need specifically formulated supplements?
With the exception of extra iron for men — if your doctor recommends against that — a unisex supplement and healthy diet likely will meet your nutrient needs.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Chicago police officer Fernanda Ballesteros receives applause and salutes as she is wheeled out of the University of Chicago Medical Center on the South Side, Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022. Ballesteros, 27, a three-year CPD veteran, was shot in the shoulder Wednesday during an attempted traffic stop in Englewood.
Photography
Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ Photos of the Week
A wounded CPD officer returns home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially launches her re-election campaign, and a new trading floor opens at the Chicago Board of Trade.
By Sun-Times staff
 