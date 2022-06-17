The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
In advance of the June 28 Illinois primary, join host Lynn Sweet and guests Tina Sfondeles, Fran Spielman, Jackie Serrato, Dave McKinney, Dan Mihalopoulos and Mariah Woelfel to discuss the latest on county, state and federal races on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

By  Sun-Times staff
At the Table with Lynn Sweet | June 23, 2022

Join us for the Sun-Times/WBEZ Primary Election Preview on the June 23 episode of At the Table, hosted by Lynn Sweet.

In the run-up to the June 28 primary - and with the Chicago mayoral race already heating up - get the latest analysis on county, state and federal races:

Be part of the conversation on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Sun-Times/WBEZ Primary Election Preview | June 23, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
