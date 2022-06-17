At the Table with Lynn Sweet
In advance of the June 28 Illinois primary, join host Lynn Sweet and guests Tina Sfondeles, Fran Spielman, Jackie Serrato, Dave McKinney, Dan Mihalopoulos and Mariah Woelfel to discuss the latest on county, state and federal races on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join us for the Sun-Times/WBEZ Primary Election Preview on the June 23 episode of At the Table, hosted by Lynn Sweet.
In the run-up to the June 28 primary - and with the Chicago mayoral race already heating up - get the latest analysis on county, state and federal races:
- From the Sun-Times, Tina Sfondeles, Fran Spielman and Jackie Serrato, the editor of La Voz, the Sun-Times Spanish language section
- From WBEZ, Dave McKinney, Dan Mihalopoulos and Mariah Woelfel
Be part of the conversation on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Nicholas Kantas, who married into powerhouse lobbyist family, runs for judge with help from lobbyists
Trump hits downstate Illinois for rally to boost Rep. Mary Miller in showdown with Rep. Rodney Davis
