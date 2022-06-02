The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Sports Media Sports Cubs

Marquee’s ‘The Reporters’ might be live, but it’s still missing, you know, reporters

If it could bring in Cubs beat reporters, then Marquee might have something. If not, viewers might continue to question what they hear about the team. Besides, it’s hard to take the show seriously when there are mugs with the Cubs logo on the table.

Jeff Agrest By Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Marquee’s ‘The Reporters’ might be live, but it’s still missing, you know, reporters
Marquee_logo.jpg

Viewers of Marquee Sports Network’s “The Reporters” last Sunday quickly learned the show’s fifth episode would be different from the first four.

“Welcome to a live edition of ‘The Reporters,’ ” host Danny Parkins said, putting emphasis on “live.”

The show drew criticism and scrutiny when a recorded segment in the episode May 22 was removed after panelists spoke critically of Cubs president Jed Hoyer. Marquee is owned jointly by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Parkins addressed the matter at the top of the show, explaining what happened and agreeing with the criticism. The panelists saw it differently.

J.A. Adande, the director of sports journalism at Northwestern, spoke of the increased job opportunities team-owned outlets have provided but acknowledged they come with an editorial cost. Bruce Levine, who works for Marquee and The Score, and Kenny McReynolds, the sports director at Weigel Broadcasting, criticized the critics, calling the coverage “over the top” and “out of control,” respectively.

The panelists had a commonality: None are active, employed reporters. “The Reporters” needs to have reporters. If it could bring in Cubs beat reporters, then Marquee might have something. If not, viewers might continue to question what they hear about the team. Besides, it’s hard to take the show seriously when there are coffee mugs with the Cubs logo on the table.

When the panel picked up the conversation that was removed the previous week, it echoed the Cubs’ company line of spending money wisely on their homegrown talent. Levine referred to “Mr. Ricketts” and his goal of building the farm system. McReynolds used the poor 2022 stats of exiled Cubs stars Javy Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo as proof the Cubs would be no better with them.

For a big-market team with multiple revenue streams, neither defense holds water.

Marquee had no choice but to make the show live, but it took inquiring reporters to make it happen. Panelists might be free to be “as open and transparent” as possible, as Parkins said at the close. But are they going to live up to the show’s name? It’ll take time for the “The Reporters” to earn credibility.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ‘frustrated’ by slump
LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to become a billionaire
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Steve Stone’s first baseball broadcast
Brittney Griner allowed to communicate with fellow WNBA players
Pro golfer Bart Bryant dies at age 59
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel hits walk-off sac fly to beat Brewers in extra innings
The Latest
Police tape off the 5200 block of West Belmont on Thursday after a U.S. marshal and his service dog were struck by gunfire.
Crime
U.S. marshal, K-9 dog hit by gunfire during shootout between police and gunmen on Northwest Side
Two shooters were arrested, police say. The marshal was struck in the hand.
By David Struett
 
Dakotah Earley at Illinois Masonic Medical Center on Wednesday.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 2, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
4_Hollywood_Stargirl_R1_r709_3.10.1.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Hollywood Stargirl’: Likable Disney+ teen brings some sparkle to Tinseltown
In movie sequel, talented Grace VanderWaal returns as the infectiously sweet singer, now starstruck and lovestruck.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jennifer Kho
Business
Sun-Times names Jennifer Kho executive editor
The former managing editor of HuffPost and Guardian US will be the first woman and first person of color to lead the paper’s newsroom in its 178-year history.
By David Roeder
 
The White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago on April 29, 2022.
White Sox
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ‘frustrated’ by slump
The catcher is hopeful his swing will come around as his legs regain full strength.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 