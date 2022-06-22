The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Gabby Giffords fundraises in Chicago in wake of Buffalo and Uvalde shootings: ‘A better world is possible’

“We are living in a challenging time, but we are up for the challenge,” the former congresswoman from Arizona told supporters Wednesday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Gabby Giffords fundraises in Chicago in wake of Buffalo and Uvalde shootings: ‘A better world is possible’
Gabby Giffords speaks to a group of supporters at a fundraiser for the Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence Foundation at Carnivale at 702 W. Fulton St. on Wednesday.

Gabby Giffords speaks to a group of supporters at a fundraiser for the Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence Foundation at Carnivale at 702 W. Fulton St. on Wednesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Shooting survivor and former congresswoman Gabby Giffords believes “a better world is possible,” she told supporters at a fundraising event Wednesday.

The former Arizona congresswoman spoke to Chicagoans about her assassination attempt and gun violence in its many forms. In January 2011, a gunman opened fire at a constituents meeting near Tucson, Arizona, held by Giffords, killing six people and wounded 13, including Giffords. Giffords’ skull was fractured, prompting a months-long recovery process where she had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Giffords spoke in the wake of the two deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that have dominated headlines in recent months. In that time, Chicago has had multiple mass shootings of its own.

“I’m sad, I’m sad,” Giffords said regarding the Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 19 elementary school children and two teachers. “Children, children, children. Tiny children.”

Giffords was joined by former adviser to President Barack Obama David Axelrod and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to raise money for the Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence Foundation. Axelrod and Duncan spoke in support of Giffords and stricter federal gun laws.

“The least we can do is join you in this fight,” Axelrod told Giffords and the crowd.

Many high-profile Chicago and Illinois politicians like Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and former state Sen. Bill Marovitz also attended.

Giffords was greeted by a standing ovation of dozens of people following a screening of the trailer to an upcoming documentary chronicling her career and recovery from the shooting.

“Our lives can change so quickly — mine did when I was shot,” Giffords said while addressing the crowd. “But I never lose hope … We are living in a challenging time but we are up for the challenge.”

Next Up In News
Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit
Student charged with disorderly conduct for nooses found near Evanston middle school
Neighbors gather to mourn Lincoln Square toddler killed by car, push for cyclist safety measures
Lightfoot uses disputed parliamentary maneuver to stave off speed camera defeat
Council approves cooling requirements for high-rises, benefits for spouses of first-responder suicides
Board of Ed approves CPS’ $9.5B budget over school cut, property tax hike concerns
The Latest
Christina Lopez
Suburban Chicago
Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit
The lawsuit states that Metra should have warned its conductors to approach the crossing with caution and to look out for any vehicles stuck on the tracks.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cubs switch-hitter Ian Happ, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Patrick Wisdom, right, during the second inning against the Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ early rally powers them to the right side of a blowout vs. Pirates
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson held the Pirates to one run through six innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
Haven Middle School, 2417 Prairie Ave.
Suburban Chicago
Student charged with disorderly conduct for nooses found near Evanston middle school
Police said the Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and declined to add a hate crime charge “because the actions and motive of the involved juvenile did not meet the legal, statutory elements of a hate crime.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In addition to a name change, Kraft Mac &amp; Cheese is also updating its logo and blue box.
Business
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese changing its name
The product will now be officially named “Kraft Mac & Cheese.”
By USA TODAY
 
House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Fourth Hearing
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings is a must to preserve democracy
Millions of Americans who have watched the four hearings held so far have learned, from stunning and frightening testimony, about the deep roots of the Big Lie and the corrupt plot to keep the president in power, any cost to the country be damned.
By CST Editorial Board
 