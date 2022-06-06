Fire say announcer Arlo White will remain with the club after joining controversial LIV Golf

Arlo White, the former voice of NBC’s Premier League coverage and currently a member of the Fire broadcast team, has joined the controversial new LIV Golf tour as its lead announcer.

A Fire spokesman told the Sun-Times that White is under contract with the club and will remain on their broadcasts. Along with doing a handful of games on WGN-TV when his schedule permits, White also hosts a team-affiliated podcast with regular play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens.

With Greg Norman as its CEO, LIV Golf is bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. LIV has been labeled as an example of sportswashing, a term that means repressive governments are using sports to sanitize their image.

PIF recently took over Premier League club Newcastle United.

The Saudi government has been accused of numerous human rights offenses, including sanctioning the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

This story will be updated.

