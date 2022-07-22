The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Editorials Commentary

When schools don’t have librarians, it’s cause for alarm

Not having a librarian doesn’t just mean children may not ever learn how to find books or periodicals of their liking. They may also never pick up computer skills or news literacy.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE When schools don’t have librarians, it’s cause for alarm
School librarians are close to being extinct, a scary reality at a time where misinformation is rampant online and many CPS students continue to struggle to read at grade level.

School librarians are close to being extinct, a scary reality at a time where misinformation is rampant online and many CPS students continue to struggle to read at grade level.

stock.adobe.com

Librarians used to be standard staff professionals in most elementary and high schools, helping students find a fun read or research material for a homework assignment.

Sadly, these educators, who have long sparked knowledge, curiosity and creativity in young minds, have been shown the door in most Chicago Public Schools. Librarians and school libraries have been targets at CPS for years, victims of tough budget decisions. In 2012, the nation’s third-largest public school system budgeted for 454 staff librarians; by 2014, there were only 254, according to research by The Chicago Reporter.

“Professionally staffedlibraries, a key contributor to student literacy, are disappearing from theCPSlandscape,”a CPS mom and librarian Megan Cusick told the board eight years ago.

Editorial

Editorial

Those were the good ole’ days.

Now, in 2022, school librarians are close to being extinct, a scary reality at a time where misinformation is rampant online and many CPS students continue to struggle to read at grade level.

Out of the district’s 513 non-charter schools, there are only around 90 schools with full-time librarians, as the Sun-Times’ Nader Issa reported this week.

Black kids are affected the most by the librarian shortage, which is sadly no surprise in our segregated city where too many schools struggle to provide even the basics for a good education.

Only 10% of CPS schools in which Black students are the largest share of the student body have librarians, compared with 25% of schools where white children are in the majority and 21% where Hispanic students are, Issa reported.

Under student-based budgeting — funding is based on student enrollment — principals have the tough, no-win job of deciding who to cut and who to hire. And because most CPS librarians have master’s degrees and thus earn more, they often end up on the chopping block.

Not having a librarian just doesn’t mean children may not ever learn how to find books or periodicals of their liking. They may also never pick up computer skills or news literacy.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Mary Beck, who heads the CPS’ teaching and learning office, said the district is not “ignoring” that librarians are disappearing.

We hope not.

Some classroom teachers have obtained librarian certificates and many from that batch will be placed at schools with a library that has been closed for at least five years.

That is a start, but that’s all. Schools need — and students deserve — full-time, highly trained librarians.

CPS is not alone, but that doesn’t make the problem any easier to swallow.

Across the country there has been a 20% decline in school librarian positions over the past 10 years, researchers have found.

If society truly values a good education for every student, those statistics have to be reversed.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
The time to take monkeypox outbreak seriously is now
Chicago has our vote to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention
All of us must act to rescue Earth from worst effects of climate change
Officer suicides are a tragic reminder that mental health must remain a priority for CPD
Congress must craft immigration reform that respects, protects human life
Webb Telescope images make us wonder: What’s out there?
The Latest
MONKEYPOX_072322_2.jpg
Afternoon Edition
How Chicago’s handling a monkeypox outbreak, Lolla’s top acts to see and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
A customer readies payment at a River North dispensary in May of 2020. A new round of pot dispensary licensed was finally issued by state regulators Friday.
Marijuana
Time to exhale? State regulators finally pass around new batch of pot dispensary licenses
The long-awaited new licenses are the first new ones to be issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration since marijuana was legalized in 2019 and sales started in 2020.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
anadelareguera.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Ana de la Reguera va por más con ‘Ana’, la serie
La actriz mexicana no solo se divierte en la segunda temporada, también habla de temas reales a través de la comedia.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Images of Anthony Alvarez on the posters of supporters during a news conference, Thursday, April 29, 2021., by the family of Anthony Alvarez and local organizations to announce rallies and marches on May Day in protest of the shooting of Anthony Alvarez in Little Village.
La Voz Chicago
Suspenden por 20 días a oficial de policía que le disparó a Anthony Alvarez en la espalda
COPA sostuvo que Solano violó seis reglas departamentales, incluso por ignorar su entrenamiento para iniciar y continuar persecuciones a pie y violar una orden general sobre el uso de la fuerza por parte de los oficiales.
By Tom Schuba
 
New electric Amazon delivery vans by Rivian are parked outside the Amazon warehouse on the Far South Side, Thursday morning, July 21, 2022. Amazon drivers start delivering packages using electric vans Thursday in Chicago and other cities.
La Voz Chicago
Amazon lanza nuevas camionetas eléctricas de entrega
Las camionetas, fabricadas por Rivian en Normal, Illinois, forman parte de los esfuerzos de Amazon por alcanzar el nivel cero de emisiones de carbono en todas sus operaciones para 2040.
By Manny Ramos
 