Monkeypox case reported at Cook County Jail

A case of monkeypox has been identified at the Cook County Jail, authorities announced Tuesday.

“The individual was immediately isolated and, out of an abundance of caution, the living unit was quarantined and monitored with daily screenings,” according to a statement issued by cityand county health officials as well as Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office, which runs the jail.

Officials took “swift action” to mitigate potential spread and contact tracing is underway.

Health officials believe the risk to the general population at the jail as well as staff is low based on how the disease is transmitted.

The disease has mostly been identified among men who have sex with other men.

Symptoms are described as swollen lymph nodes, fever and muscle aches, and a rash that, at first, looks like small bumps.

Last week, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the city’s health department, reported 202 cases had been identified in the city and urged anyone who is experiencing symptoms to get tested immediately and to avoid intimate contact or sharing bedding and linens until they do.

Arwady said Chicago’s monkeypox victims are between the ages of 22 and 66. The majority of cases have been on the North Side, where Chicago’s gay population is concentrated.

Chicago has administered 5,400 doses of monkeypox vaccine. An additional 15,000 doses were expected to be available.

