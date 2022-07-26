The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Music Highland Park parade shooting Entertainment and Culture

Perry Farrell, ‘I Can Help’ singer Billy Swan join Billy Corgan’s benefit for Highland Park massacre victims

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has lived in Highland Park for years. The benefit will be at Madame Zuzu’s, the tea house he runs with his partner, clothing designer Chloé Mendel.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Perry Farrell, ‘I Can Help’ singer Billy Swan join Billy Corgan’s benefit for Highland Park massacre victims
madamezulubenefit.jpeg

An image from the poster for the benefit livestream presented by Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel.

Provided

Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza festival founder Perry Farrell has joined the musical lineup of Wednesday’s livestream benefit in Highland Park presented by Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan and his partner, clothing designer Chloé Mendel.

Proceeds from the event at the couple’s tea house, Madame Zuzu’s, will be donated to the Highland Park Community Foundation’s July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

Madame Zuzu’s — also a performance space — was bustling on Tuesday afternoon as the room was being prepped for the concert to benefit victims of the mass shooting at the July 4th parade where a gunman killed seven people, wounded dozens of others and traumatized an entire community.

Also performing will be Corgan’s Smashing Pumpkins bandmate Jimmy Chamberlin, jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, electronica duo Bob Moses (also set to play at Lollapalooza this weekend), chamber music’s Lincoln Trio, alt-rocker Sierra Swan and her father, country artist Billy Swan, known for his 1974 hit “I Can Help.”

The benefit, called “Together and Together Again,” starts at 8 p.m. Chicago time and will be livestreamed on the  The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube Channel.

Billy Corgan leads the Smashing Pumpkins in a headlining set Friday night at Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Billy Corgan leads the Smashing Pumpkins in a headlining set at Riot Fest 2021 in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago area native Corgan has lived in Highland Park for almost two decades,and Mendel has been in the city for nearly a decade.

The Highland Park Community Foundation serves residents of Highland Park and Highwood. The foundation said on its website, “100% of All Donations Will Go Directly to Victims and Survivors or Organizations Serving their Needs Resulting from the Shooting.”

Next Up In Entertainment
40 years ago, ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ defined an era
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s new president and CEO is the first African American in the role
Dear Abby: Sharing home with rude, bossy sister has twin piqued
‘The Bear’ dips into the kitchen culture of Chicago’s Italian beef joints
Menu Planner: Steak adds some sizzle to a dinner salad
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
The Latest
A rendering of the inside of a domed Soldier Field, released on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Editorials
Mayor should put a lid on billion-dollar Soldier Field dome plans
With so many far more pressing issues around town and in the parks that are in need of public funding, taxpayers shouldn’t be made responsible for a billion-dollar stadium renovation.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson held the Pirates to two runs, none earned, through seven innings Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs sweep Pirates, extend winning streak to six as rotation shines
Right-hander Keegan Thompson threw a career-high seven innings on Tuesday in the Cubs’ 4-2 victory.
By Maddie Lee
 
HUNGERSTRIKE_030521_14.jpg
News
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
The Chicago Teachers Union says the teachers, including a hunger striker, are being retaliated against for embarrassing Mayor Lightfoot. The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday.
By Brett Chase
 
FastTimes_1920_1.JPG
Movies and TV
40 years ago, ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ defined an era
The best of the racy teen comedies perfectly preserves the fashions and attitudes of the ’80s.
By Richard Roeper
 
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Willson Contreras says goodbye to Cubs fans, Wrigley Field. Will this ever make sense?
In the fantastical world where up is down, good is bad and rich is poor, the Cubs seem to have no use for a three-time All-Star in his prime.
By Steve Greenberg
 