Perry Farrell, ‘I Can Help’ singer Billy Swan join Billy Corgan’s benefit for Highland Park massacre victims

Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza festival founder Perry Farrell has joined the musical lineup of Wednesday’s livestream benefit in Highland Park presented by Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan and his partner, clothing designer Chloé Mendel.

Proceeds from the event at the couple’s tea house, Madame Zuzu’s, will be donated to the Highland Park Community Foundation’s July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

Madame Zuzu’s — also a performance space — was bustling on Tuesday afternoon as the room was being prepped for the concert to benefit victims of the mass shooting at the July 4th parade where a gunman killed seven people, wounded dozens of others and traumatized an entire community.

Also performing will be Corgan’s Smashing Pumpkins bandmate Jimmy Chamberlin, jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, electronica duo Bob Moses (also set to play at Lollapalooza this weekend), chamber music’s Lincoln Trio, alt-rocker Sierra Swan and her father, country artist Billy Swan, known for his 1974 hit “I Can Help.”

The benefit, called “Together and Together Again,” starts at 8 p.m. Chicago time and will be livestreamed on the The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube Channel.

Billy Corgan leads the Smashing Pumpkins in a headlining set at Riot Fest 2021 in Douglass Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago area native Corgan has lived in Highland Park for almost two decades,and Mendel has been in the city for nearly a decade.

The Highland Park Community Foundation serves residents of Highland Park and Highwood. The foundation said on its website, “100% of All Donations Will Go Directly to Victims and Survivors or Organizations Serving their Needs Resulting from the Shooting.”