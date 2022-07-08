The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Highland Park parade shooting

The latest news and coverage on the mass shooting that occurred the morning of July 4, 2022, during the Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park.

Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
“You get really sad, and you have these emotions, but you still do what you have to do,” said Chris Lee, a Highland Park mother of two. “Hopefully it’ll mobilize more people to do stuff and take action.”
By Zack Miller
 
Flowers and posters create a circle around the memorial at the corner of Central and St. Johns avenues for the seven victims of the July Fourth shooting in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already voiced support for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But in an election year, Illinois House Democrats failed to drum up enough support earlier this year. But its sponsor said, “it has some momentum behind it now.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
A photo of a rifle recovered from the car Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was driving at the time he was arrested on Monday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
The manufacture advertises that the weapon is simple to operate and can be broken down so that it can be easily stored in a backpack, but still be quickly deployed.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A mourner bows his head at a memorial site at the corner of Central and St Johns avenues in downtown Highland Park, Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022. A gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park residents sorting through emotions, counting blessings three days after parade shooting
In downtown Highland Park, colored chalk brightened the drab pavement with messages of hope and resilience.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Flowers are laid at a memorial Wednesday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father says he had ‘zero’ involvement, according to media reports
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
By Zack Miller
 
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St. Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Columnists
Highland Park July 4th parade slaughter unlikely to push Senate passing an assault weapons ban
Mayor Nancy Rotering, Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been invited to the White House on Monday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, playing on a playground. He is in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after his spine was severed by a bullet that entered his chest Monday in Monday’s mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
The sports-loving boy’s mother Keely Roberts — Zion Elementary School District 6’s superintendent — also was wounded, as was his twin brother, who was hit by shrapnel.
By Brett Chase
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Katherine Goldstein, Highland Park parade victim, remembered as a devoted mother, bird lover
Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, was among those who were killed during a mass shooting at the suburban Fourth of July parade.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Eduardo Uvaldo on a Fourth of July several years ago, it was his favorite holiday, he attended the Highland Park Fourth of July parade every year.
Highland Park parade shooting
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park on the holiday he loved most, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
The Fourth of July was his favorite holiday. His wife of 50 years and 13-year-old grandson were wounded.
By Maureen O’Donnell and Manny Ramos
 
A flag flies at half staff Wednesday at a memorial site near Central and St. Johns avenues in downtown Highland Park.
The lives lost in Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting
By Sun-Times staff
 
Highland Park parade shooting
‘A place of healing’: Highwood hosts memorial for ‘sister city’ after mass shooting
About 750 people attended the vigil, which provided a “spectrum” of healing — from tears and frustration to laughter — in the wake of the Highland Park mass killing.
By Zack Miller
 
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens. Alleged gunman Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who was arrested later that day about 10 miles from the shooting scene, was ordered held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder at a court hearing Tuesday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to open fire there, prosecutors say
Robert Crimo III showed little emotion as a prosecutor read the names of the dead and asked that he be held without bail. The judge agreed.
By Andy Grimm and Manny Ramos
 
A Smith &amp; Wesson M&amp;P15 semiautomatic rifle is displayed during a National Rifle Association meeting in May in Houston.
Highland Park parade shooting
Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park killer a gun permit in 2020
Brendan Kelly said there was no evidence of a “clear and present danger” that could have supported denying Robert E. Crimo III’s request.
By Frank Main
 
Financial adviser Stephen Straus, who was killed in the July 4 Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victim Stephen Straus ‘tried to live every day to its fullest’
At 88, he was still working as a financial adviser. “He was so smart and so funny,” financial columnist Terry Savage said. “Anyone that had him as a financial adviser was lucky.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the mass shooting Monday at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. But Kevin McCarthy used his body to shield his son Aiden, 2½, who survived and will live with his grandparents.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre died shielding his 2 ½-year-old son
Kevin McCarthy’s father-in-law said McCarthy, killed along with his wife Irina, “had Aiden under his body when he was shot.” The boy told the grandfather when he picked him up from the police: “Mommy and Daddy are coming soon.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Chairs and other items left behind by parade-goers in Highland Park who fled after shots rang out.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting: Paradegoers who left items behind as they fled can pick them up at Highland Park High School
Items will be at the FBI’s Family Assistance Center, which also offers counseling to anyone affected by the attack. Some items are still being evaluated as part of the investigation, so not all items are yet available for pickup.
By Manny Ramos and Zack Miller
 
Music
Ravinia Festival cancels concerts in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting
The venue will be closed through July 10 to “give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre suspect believed to have been turned away from synagogue
A Jewish security group says that, after seeing photos of Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, a Highland Park rabbi “recognized him” as the man turned away from a Passover service at his synagogue in April.
By Frank Main
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Dad of suspect in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre OK’d his seeking gun permit, state police say
Robert E. Crimo III, identified as the suspect in the killings, bought the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle used in the slayings, officials said Tuesday.
By Frank Main
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Highland Park and Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’
The nation’s first woman and person of color to occupy the vice president’s office struck a somber tone before thousands of teachers at McCormick Place while taking the first five minutes to discuss the massacre and push for “reasonable gun safety laws.” Later, she met with local officials in Highland Park and made brief remarks.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey, fifth from left in front row, speaks on a Facebook livestream from Skokie on Monday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate — celebrate the independence of this nation,” state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said on Monday 90 minutes after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 wounded.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Authorities announce seventh person died and say Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III will face “dozens” of counts in the July 4 shootings.
By Mitch Dudek and Andy Grimm
 
Highland Park parade shooting
The quiet neighbor few noticed — but police say man planned a mass shooting for weeks
Although police say Bobby Crimo planned a mass shooting for weeks, his uncle Paul Crimo said he had no inkling the attack was coming.
By Mitch Dudek and Stefano Esposito
 
Columnists
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
I just wanted to go to this parade and enjoy the day. And then the shooting started.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Here’s why we ran a photo of Highland Park shooting victims
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the Highland Park parade when the shooting started, and we debated whether to use her photos of the dead. We decided to use one, and put it behind a click-to-view warning module. Here’s our reasoning.
By Jennifer Kho
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Lightfoot, Kelly tout gun safety legislation, though admit it may not have prevented Highland Park parade massacre
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, among other things, enhances background checks for gun buyers age 18 to 21. and encourages states to enact “red flag” laws that can allow firearms to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed dangerous.
By Fran Spielman
 
