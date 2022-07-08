Highland Park parade shooting
The latest news and coverage on the mass shooting that occurred the morning of July 4, 2022, during the Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park.
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
“You get really sad, and you have these emotions, but you still do what you have to do,” said Chris Lee, a Highland Park mother of two. “Hopefully it’ll mobilize more people to do stuff and take action.”
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already voiced support for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But in an election year, Illinois House Democrats failed to drum up enough support earlier this year. But its sponsor said, “it has some momentum behind it now.”
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
The manufacture advertises that the weapon is simple to operate and can be broken down so that it can be easily stored in a backpack, but still be quickly deployed.
Highland Park residents sorting through emotions, counting blessings three days after parade shooting
In downtown Highland Park, colored chalk brightened the drab pavement with messages of hope and resilience.
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
Mayor Nancy Rotering, Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been invited to the White House on Monday.
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
The sports-loving boy’s mother Keely Roberts — Zion Elementary School District 6’s superintendent — also was wounded, as was his twin brother, who was hit by shrapnel.
Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, was among those who were killed during a mass shooting at the suburban Fourth of July parade.
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park on the holiday he loved most, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
The Fourth of July was his favorite holiday. His wife of 50 years and 13-year-old grandson were wounded.
About 750 people attended the vigil, which provided a “spectrum” of healing — from tears and frustration to laughter — in the wake of the Highland Park mass killing.
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to open fire there, prosecutors say
Robert Crimo III showed little emotion as a prosecutor read the names of the dead and asked that he be held without bail. The judge agreed.
Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park killer a gun permit in 2020
Brendan Kelly said there was no evidence of a “clear and present danger” that could have supported denying Robert E. Crimo III’s request.
At 88, he was still working as a financial adviser. “He was so smart and so funny,” financial columnist Terry Savage said. “Anyone that had him as a financial adviser was lucky.”
Kevin McCarthy’s father-in-law said McCarthy, killed along with his wife Irina, “had Aiden under his body when he was shot.” The boy told the grandfather when he picked him up from the police: “Mommy and Daddy are coming soon.”
Highland Park shooting: Paradegoers who left items behind as they fled can pick them up at Highland Park High School
Items will be at the FBI’s Family Assistance Center, which also offers counseling to anyone affected by the attack. Some items are still being evaluated as part of the investigation, so not all items are yet available for pickup.
The venue will be closed through July 10 to “give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.”
A Jewish security group says that, after seeing photos of Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, a Highland Park rabbi “recognized him” as the man turned away from a Passover service at his synagogue in April.
Dad of suspect in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre OK’d his seeking gun permit, state police say
Robert E. Crimo III, identified as the suspect in the killings, bought the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle used in the slayings, officials said Tuesday.
Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Highland Park and Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’
The nation’s first woman and person of color to occupy the vice president’s office struck a somber tone before thousands of teachers at McCormick Place while taking the first five minutes to discuss the massacre and push for “reasonable gun safety laws.” Later, she met with local officials in Highland Park and made brief remarks.
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate — celebrate the independence of this nation,” state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said on Monday 90 minutes after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 wounded.
Authorities announce seventh person died and say Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III will face “dozens” of counts in the July 4 shootings.
Although police say Bobby Crimo planned a mass shooting for weeks, his uncle Paul Crimo said he had no inkling the attack was coming.
I just wanted to go to this parade and enjoy the day. And then the shooting started.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the Highland Park parade when the shooting started, and we debated whether to use her photos of the dead. We decided to use one, and put it behind a click-to-view warning module. Here’s our reasoning.
Lightfoot, Kelly tout gun safety legislation, though admit it may not have prevented Highland Park parade massacre
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, among other things, enhances background checks for gun buyers age 18 to 21. and encourages states to enact “red flag” laws that can allow firearms to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed dangerous.
