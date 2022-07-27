The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Editorials News Commentary

Rescue our beloved and endangered monarch butterflies

Pesticides, the loss of food sources and the loss of habitat are a triple threat for monarchs, the state insect of Illinois.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Rescue our beloved and endangered monarch butterflies
A monarch butterfly at the Sanctuary of El Rosario, Ocampo municipality, Michoacan state, Mexico in 2020.

A monarch butterfly at the Sanctuary of El Rosario, Ocampo municipality, Michoacan state, Mexico in 2020.

Enrique Castro/AFP via Getty Images

Not long ago, the dazzling migrations of exquisite monarch butterflies were a welcome and dependable sign of the changing seasons in Chicago.

These days, though, it’s harder to get a glimpse of the popular insect as their numbers plunge. As a state and as a nation, we can help the butterflies by expanding connected habitat pathways, reducing the use of pesticides where monarchs migrate and planting more milkweed, the only food for monarch caterpillars. Adults feed on the nectar of flowers.

On July 21, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global conservation organization, placed the striking orange-and-black monarch on its “red list” of threatened species and listed it as “endangered,” which is just two steps above extinct.

That should set off alarm bells. But the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has yet to put the monarch on the federal endangered list, which it should do promptly. The Illinois Legislature, where monarch-friendly legislation has tended to splat like a butterfly hitting a windshield on the highway, should act as well.

Editorials bug

Editorials

“The loss of food sources, the loss of habitat and pesticides are a triple threat for monarchs,” Jennifer Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, told us.

Because Illinois is an important state for migrating monarchs, “Illinois should do more than the federal government,” Walling said.

Related
Related

The number of Eastern monarchs, the ones you see in the Chicago area and that account for most of the population in North America, dropped by 84% from 1996 to 2014. Western monarchs have declined by 99.9%.

In the longest known insect migration, Eastern monarchs, the state insect of Illinois, travel huge distances from Mexico to as far north as Canada. Western monarchs travel between western California and other states west of the Rocky Mountains.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Illinois farm owners — which often now are foreign companies that have bought up agricultural acreage — have taken to spraying glyphosate, which kills milkweed, widely on their fields. They also often use seeds that are bred to contain neonicotinoids, also called neonics, which make entire plants toxic to insects.

It’s not just monarch butterflies that are struggling. A healthier environment for monarchs also would help other insect species, including pollinators, and birds. A healthier population of pollinators would help Illinois’ economy.

To help, many Illinois residents are now planting milkweed. And, since 2020, the Illinois Department of Transportation has tried to protect as much milkweed as it can as it mows along highways.

But the numbers show those efforts aren’t enough. The state and federal governments need to crawl out of their chrysalises and do more to help.

Related
Related

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times?See our guidelines

Next Up In Editorial
Mayor should put a lid on billion-dollar Soldier Field dome plans
To fight the scourge of crime and violence, we’ve got to know what works
Erasing the legacy of redlining will take action by Congress, state legislature
Are the endangered Century and Consumer buildings headed toward landmark status?
When schools don’t have librarians, it’s cause for alarm
The time to take monkeypox outbreak seriously is now
The Latest
A photo of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talking to running back David Montgomery during a spring practice.
Bears
Matt Eberflus’ ‘crazy’ accountability seems to be well received by Bears’ young roster
“The way that they just hold us accountable is crazy compared to what we’re used to, really,” said cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was pleased with the change.
By Jason Lieser
 
Mrazek__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek brings to Blackhawks a history of excelling when doubted
Expectations are very low for Mrazek as the tanking Hawks’ new starting goalie, but his 2018 success story with the Hurricanes might be repeatable.
By Ben Pope
 
People listen during a July 13 vigil at the Highland Park City Hall lawn honoring those killed in the attack on an Independence Day parade.
Letters to the Editor
After a tragedy like Highland Park mass shooting, communities must mobilize to deal with trauma
I am from Newtown, Connecticut, where Sandy Hook happened. I send kudos to Highland Park for quickly responding to the mental health needs of their residents.
By Letters to the Editor
 
White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez is dealing with a sore back.
White Sox
White Sox reliever Reynaldo Lopez dealing with sore back
The right-hander has been unavailable since Saturday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
ambulance.jpeg
Crime
Man dies after Monday shooting in Humboldt Park
Shawn Dontell Brown, 31, was shot several times in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 