Monday, August 1, 2022
Among those killed in wrong-way crash on Jane Addams Tollway were a mom, her four children and another child

An Acura TSX crashed head-on into a van carrying the children in the westbound lanes at Anthony Road, near rural Riley, around 2 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

By  David Struett
   
A man was shot and killed July 30, 2022 on Interstate 94 near 130th Street, state police said.

Sun-Times file

Among the seven people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway over the weekend were a mom, her four children and another child.

Both vehicles caught fire, killing the driver and sole occupant of the Acura, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, the state police said.

The five children and the front seat passenger of the van also died, the state police said. The driver of the van was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The children who died were from Rolling Meadows: A 5-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and two 13-year-old girls. The 31-year-old front seat passenger who died was identified as Lauren Dobosz, also from Rolling Meadows.

The two adults in the van are the father and mother of four of the children, a neighbor told ABC7-Chicago. The fifth child was a friend of one of the siblings, the neighbor told the station.

A spokeswoman for Illinois State Police did not release more information, citing a “very active and ongoing investigation.”

