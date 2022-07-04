Fourth of July parades, festivities in other suburbs canceled after Highland Park mass shooting

Suburban municipalities canceled Independence Day celebrations in the wake of a mass shooting Monday morning at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

In nearby Deerfield, officials canceled Family Day activities that had been planned at Jewett Park.

The Morton Grove police department tweeted that the village was canceling its parade “out of an abundance of caution.”

In Evanston, the Fourth of July parade and celebrations were also canceled because of the shooting in Highland Park. Evanston also closed its beaches Monday because of safety concerns.

“While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; therefore, cancellations are taking place in an abundance of caution,” the city said in a news release.

In Glencoe, village officials encouraged people to stay home shortly after it canceled its Fourth of July Parade.

In Skokie, officials canceled the Fourth of July parade. Winnetka canceled its fireworks show that had been scheduled for Monday evening.

About noon, Northbrook canceled the remaining Fourth of July activities, including a firework show.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

