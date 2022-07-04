The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Crime

Mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, multiple people shot

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Other people, running, were visibly bloodied. Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, multiple people shot
A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning.

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning.

Lynn Sweet / Sun-Times

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade ended in panic when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, striking an unknown number of parade-goers and sending hundreds of people running for safety.

Multiple people were shot. A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand.

Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park resident, told the Sun-Times: “I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.”

Zaremski said that after the shots at Central Avenue around Second Avenue in downtown Highland Park, he saw “people in that area that got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.”

Police were telling people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

As they fled the parade route on Central Street in downtown Highland Park, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened. Even as people ran, a klezmer band, seemingly unaware of the gunfire, continued to play.

Police were patrolling the area with rifles, apparently looking for whoever fired the shots.

Adrienne Drell, a former Sun-Times reporter, said she was sitting on a curb along Central Avenue watching the parade when she saw members of the Highland Park High School marching band start to run.

“Go to Sunset,” Drell said she heard the students shout, directing people to nearby Sunset Foods.

A man picked her up off the curb and urged her to get out, Drell said.

“There’s panic in the whole town,” she said. “Everyone is just stunned beyond belief.”

She ran across to a nearby parking lot with other people who had been watching the parade.

“It was a quiet, peaceful, lovely morning, people were enjoying the parade,” Drell said. “Within seconds, to have that peacefulness suddenly ripped apart, it’s scary. You can’t go anywhere, you can’t find peace. I think we are falling apart.”

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety.

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety.

Lynn Sweet / Sun-Times

The police said they would provide an update around noon.

The parade had a heavy presence of police and fire vehicles.

Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park.

Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park.

Lynn Sweet/ Sun-Times

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In News
Gelato shop backed by magician Penn Jillette coming to Lincoln Square, will feature magic, juggling, ventriloquists
Chicago sees worst air quality of the year on Fourth of July
Man fatally struck by Jeep in Little Village hit-and-run
Man shot during attempted robbery in Streeterville
Parkway Gardens mass shooting: 5 wounded, including 17-year-old, early Monday
Boy, 10, hurt when bullets shot through his bedroom in Englewood
The Latest
Jake Kueker shares the joy of his biggest flathead catfish, caught from the Fox River. Provided photo
Sports
“Biggest fish of my life,” a flathead catfish from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week
Jake Krueker’s biggest fish of his life, a flathead catfish caught from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022. Bailey will face Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November.
Editorials
Darren Bailey should release his tax returns
Bailey isn’t under any legal obligation to make his tax returns public. But if the state senator is serious about serving the public as governor, he ought to play ball.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jay Bliznick, owner of Sideshow Gelato, who calls himself the “impresario and thaumaturge of Gelid Confectioneries,” seen with a cane and a fake cup of gelato outside the future gelato shop at 4819 N. Western Ave. in Lincoln Square.
Food and Restaurants
Gelato shop backed by magician Penn Jillette coming to Lincoln Square, will feature magic, juggling, ventriloquists
Shrunken heads, magic and other circus acts will accompany scoops of gelato at Sideshow Gelato, coming to Lincoln Square next year.
By Mitch Dudek
 
People celebrate with fireworks in the Pilsen neighborhood on July 4, 2021.
Environment
Chicago sees worst air quality of the year on Fourth of July
Last year on Independence Day, Chicago reached a level of air pollution four times the hourly average of a normal summer day. “By 10:30 at night, it’s just a hazy fog and smoke everywhere that you can see,” one resident said.
By Dillon Bergin and Charmaine Runes
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend of 15 years lists status as ‘single’
Woman wonders why he would say that on Facebook and whether the relationship has a future.
By Abigail Van Buren
 