The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Park Ridge family says off-duty Chicago cop pinned 14-year-old boy on the sidewalk and pressed knee against his back

The family said it believes the incident last Friday evening was racially motivated. The boy is of Puerto Rican descent and the man was white.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Park Ridge family says off-duty Chicago cop pinned 14-year-old boy on the sidewalk and pressed knee against his back
Park_Ridge.jpeg

A Park Ridge family says their 14-year-old son was pinned to the sidewalk, a knee pressed against his back, by an off-duty Chicago police officer who thought the boy had stolen his son’s bicycle.

The boy’s mother, Nicole Nieves, said she believes the incident last Friday evening was racially motivated and the family has filed a complaint with Park Ridge police.Her son is of Puerto Rican descent and the man is white.

The man told responding officers that he was an off-duty Chicago police officer, according to Park Ridge police spokesman Tom Gadomski.

The Chicago Police Department said it has launched an internal investigation into the case.The Sun-Times is not identifying the man because he has not been charged.

“We’ve talked to our three Puerto Rican boys about this moment for years — but you can’t emotionally prepare for this happening to your own child… then it does,” Nieves wrote in a Facebook post. “We can’t possibly put into words how we’re feeling — disgust, anger, frustration, outrage, fear, sadness.”

Nieves has posted a video showing the man with his knee pressed against the back of her son outside a Starbucks in the northwest suburb. Nieves’s friends are seen surrounding the man and yelling at him to get off the teen. “He’s taking my son’s bike,” the man is heard saying.

The friends yell back, “No he’s not,” as they help pull Nieves from the ground.

It was unclear why the man thought the boy was stealing the bike. In her post, Nieves said her “son’s hands were on the bike as he was moving it out the way…. while he was in possession (of) his own bike, right next to him.”

Nieves said her son was crying hysterically when she ran to the scene, where there were four police cars, six officers and “at least 100 people around.”

Gadomski said Park Ridge police were called to the scene of a “fight in progress” about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 1005 block of Northwest Highway. He would not release any other details and said the investigation was continuing.

Nieves’s family believes their son was singled out among a group of white friends. “[He’s] an honor student, he is a three-sport athlete, he is an active member of our local church, he is a stellar boy,” his father Angel Nieves told the Sun-Times.

Next Up In News
Highland Park parade shooter disguised himself in women’s clothes, planned for weeks: police
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre suspect believed to have been turned away from synagogue
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre gun was AR-15-style rifle bought legally in Illinois, authorities say
Heat advisory issued for Chicago Tuesday until storms bring some relief by evening
Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded
Highland Park parade shooting: ‘I just feel very bad,’ says uncle of suspected shooter
The Latest
Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff’s office, gives an update about the investigation into the Highland Park Independence Day Parade shooting.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooter disguised himself in women’s clothes, planned for weeks: police
Bobby Crimo used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack that was purchased legally, police said at a news conference Tuesday. But no motive was given.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Screen_Shot_2022_07_04_at_5.09.53_PM.png
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre suspect believed to have been turned away from synagogue
A Jewish security group says that, after seeing photos of Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, a Highland Park rabbi “recognized him” as the man turned away from a Passover service at his synagogue in April.
By Frank Main
 
The FBI searches for evidence in Highland Park Tuesday morning.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre gun was AR-15-style rifle bought legally in Illinois, authorities say
Robert E. Crimo III bought the gun, officials said Tuesday. They didn’t provide details of where and when the gun was bought or the exact make and model of the ‘high-powered rifle.’
By Frank Main
 
Heat.png
Weather
Heat advisory issued for Chicago Tuesday until storms bring some relief by evening
The heat index was expected to peak between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoon.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded
Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 