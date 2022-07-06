The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 7-13, 2022
The annual Rhythm World dance fest, Movies in Millennium Park, and Taste of Chicago in Grant Park are among the entertainment highlights in the weeks ahead.
Theater
- In “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the story of his parent’s unlikely courtship during World War II. U.S. Army Capt. Jack Ludwig and aspiring actress Louise Rabiner meet by letter during the war but, as the conflict continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it starts. Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price star; Jessica Fisch directs. From July 7-Aug. 7 at Northlight Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $30-$89. Visit northlight.org.
- Haven Theatre presents “Get Out Alive,” Nikki Lynette’s autobiographical afrogoth musical which raises mental health awareness through the lens of a hip-hop concert. In the new interdisciplinary musical, the author, via storytelling, song, dance and visual media, shares her personal mental health journey. “When I went into the psyche ward after a suicide attempt, I met all these people with the same issues as me, and they felt alone, too,” Lynette says. “I told them when I got out, I would use my platform to tell our stories — and I’m keeping my word.” From July 8-Aug. 6 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $36, $46. Visit havenchi.org.
- The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences returns with “The Wizard of Oz,” a one-hour version of the classic tale. Join Dorothy and her dog Toto as they are swept away to the Land of Oz, where they journey down the Yellow Brick Road accompanied by three new friends. From July 8-August 7 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $15. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- “The Winter’s Tale” is Shakespeare’s story of a king blinded by jealousy who nearly destroys his family and his kingdom. Adapted and directed by Kevin Theis. From July 13-Aug. 20 at Oak Park Festival Theatre, outdoors at Austin Gardens, 167 Forest, Oak Park. Tickets: $38. Visit oakparkfestival.com.
- “You Can Cry When You Get Home”: Dani Nicole James’ exploration of the difference between being lonely and being alone when our phones constantly keep us connected to the world. Directed by Caitlin Looney. At 8 p.m. July 8-9 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $15. Visit steppenwolf.org.
Dance
- The Joffrey Ballet collaborated with Miami City Ballet to create “Rita Finds Home,” a dance piece about a young artist who must redefine the meaning of home when a hurricane forces her family to move from an island home to the big city. Created by choreographer Amy Hall Garner, author Karla Estela Rivera and visual artist Elisa Chavarri. At 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 9-10 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand; 6:30 p.m. July 14 at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood; 6:30 p.m. July 15 at Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd; 3 p.m. July 16 at Eugene Field Park, 5100 N. Ridgeway. Admission is free. Visit joffrey.org.
- Aerial Dance Chicago presents the world premiere of “Broken Compass,” an aerial dance piece, choreographed by Chloe Jensen, Karen Fisher Doyle and Tracy Van Kaenel, that takes a journey through the human experience. Performed by the company’s dancers plus youth and senior dancers. At 7 p.m. July 8-9 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit aerialdancechicago.org.
- Chicago Human Rhythm Project presents “Rhythm World,” its festival of American tap, from July 8-24. Included are performances and education programs at venues across the city. Performers include Dianne “Lady Di” Walker and Sam Weber, Karissa Royster and Brinae Ali, Anthony Russo, Christopher Broughton, Jumaane Taylor and more. For a list of events and venues, visit chicagotap.org/rhythm-world.
Music
- Lincoln Square’s Square Roots Festival returns with more than 50 acts performing on four stages both outside and indoors (at Old Town School of Folk Music). This year’s performers include Bob Mould, Guided by Voices, DEHD, Lilly Hiatt, Hayes Carll, The Cactus Blossoms, The O’Mys, King Yellowman, The Altons and more. There’s also a children’s stage with music by Wiggleworms, Little Miss Ann, The Sullivan Sisters and more. From 5-10 p.m. July 8, noon-10 p.m. July 9 and noon-9 p.m. July 10 on Lincoln between Montrose and Wilson. Admission: $5-$20. Visit squareroots.org.
- Since forming in 2014, The War and Treaty (husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter) have amassed a following as eclectic as their sound itself, a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country and rock ’n’ roll. Their live shows are revival-like in intensity and exhilarating. At 8 p.m. July 8 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $25. Visit evanstonspace.com.
- The Music Institute of Chicago presents the Chicago Duo Piano Festival July 8-17 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Included are lectures, master classes and recitals beginning with festival co-founders Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem performing works by Johannes Brahms and Clara and Robert Schumann at 7:30 p.m. July 8. Admission is free to all events. For more information, visit chicagoduopianofestival.org.
Museums
- “Beyond the Frame” is a new exhibit culled from the more than 16,500 works in the Museum of Contemporary Photography’s permanent collection focusing on topics such as portraiture and the human subject, landscape and place and staged and constructed images. Featured are works by more than 50 artists including Beaumont Newhall, Aaron Siskind, Sally Man, Tasuhiro Ishimoto, Manuel Alvarez Bravo, Robert Mapplethorpe, Edward Steichen and Vera Luther. From July 8-Oct. 30 at Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago, 600 S. Michigan. Admission is free. Visit mocp.org.
- “Michel Andreenko: Revisited” is a career retrospective of the Ukrainian modernist whose place in history was threatened during Soviet times, when he refused to cooperate with Russian cultural officials. A companion exhibit, “Michel Andreenko and Ukrainian Artists in Paris,” highlights work by Ukrainian artists he crossed paths with during his 60-years as a refugee in Paris. From June 18-Sept. 25 at Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, 2320 W. Chicago. Admission: $5. Visit uima-chicago.org.
Movies
- Enjoy Movies in Millennium Park beginning July 12 with “In the Heights,” the film version of Lin Manual Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical. Other movies in the lineup include “Encanto,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Knives Out” and more. Films are at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from July 12-Aug. 30 at Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. For a complete roster, visit millenniumpark.org.
- The newly renovated Claudia Cassidy Theater in the Cultural Center hosts a summer-fall series of film screenings and other arts events. The 200-seat theater has been upgraded with new seats and state-of-the-art film technology. Presented in partnership with Cinema/Chicago, the international film series includes “Small Country: An African Childhood” (France), “Memoires of My Father” (Colombia), “The Legend of Molly Johnson” (Australia), “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” (USA) and more. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13-Sept. 21, at Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington. Admission is free. Visit chicagoculturalcenter.org.
Festival Fun
- Taste of Chicago returns to its home in Grant Park alongside the Buckingham Fountain from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 8-10. Includes more than 30 vendors, live music (headliners Nelly, Aterciopelados and Drive-By Truckers), dance classes, family activities and more. (Note: There will not be food tickets this year; cash or credit cards are accepted by all food vendors.) Admission is free. Visit tasteofchicago.us.
- Southport Art Fest returns with its usual array of paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photography, mixed media and much more. There’s also a children’s area with interactive games and activities. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 9-10 at Waveland and Southport. Admission is free. Visit starevents.com.
- West Fest Chicago features live music (Lala Lala, Protomartyr,Deerhoof and more), a Chicago House DJ stage, children’s activities, a Pet Fest and vendors. From 5-10 p.m. July 8, noon-10 p.m. July 9-10 on Chicago from Wood to Damen. Admission: $10. Visit westtownchamber.org.
- Bucktown Garden Walk features tours of lovely neighborhood gardens, live musical performances, activities for kids, a block party and more. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 9-10. For a digital map, visit bucktown.org.
