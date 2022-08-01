Man found dead on CTA tracks in Bridgeport after accidentally falling from fence along the Orange Line

A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he accidentally fell from a fence along the Orange Line.

Oscar Garcia, 26, was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident by electrocution.

Video footage shows the man attempting to climb a chain-link fence in an apparent effort to enter CTA property, according to a statement from transit agency. He fell from the fence and landed on the electrified third rail.

