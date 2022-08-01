The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Bridgeport News Chicago

Man found dead on CTA tracks in Bridgeport after accidentally falling from fence along the Orange Line

The man was found unresponsive on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue early Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he accidentally fell from a fence along the Orange Line.

Oscar Garcia, 26, was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident by electrocution.

Video footage shows the man attempting to climb a chain-link fence in an apparent effort to enter CTA property, according to a statement from transit agency. He fell from the fence and landed on the electrified third rail.

