The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022

19 years after accident left him a quadriplegic, Chicagoan completes swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore

Rob Heitz’s swim took about 65 minutes Friday.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE 19 years after accident left him a quadriplegic, Chicagoan completes swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore
merlin_107584738.jpg

Rob Heitz, 41, who was paralyzed after diving head first into shallow water in Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc. in 2003, swims off the Ohio Street Beach. On Friday, he completed a swim from Alcatraz Island to the San Francisco shoreline. | Sun-Times file photo.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times,

Shrouded in fog, Rob Heitz swam from Alcatraz Island to the San Francisco shoreline Friday morning, completing a feat few would have thought possible for a man left a quadriplegic after a 2003 boating accident.

“I survived!” Heitz said, just an hour or so after finishing the 65-minute swim.

Family and friends had been following along in a motor boat and were there to greet Heitz, 41, at the finish line.

Heitz, who lives in the West Loop, said the water was as cold as he had expected and “I could barely see the hands in front of my face” — unlike Lake Michigan, where he has been training and where he sometimes sees bicycles, garbage cans and a lamppost on the lake bottom.

“It was a couple of inches of dark green water and then an abyss,” he said.

In 2003, Heitz, then 22, was out on his boss’ boat on Lake Michigan near Racine, Wis. The vessel had just anchored. Heitz, unfamiliar with the spot, dove into water that was only 2 to 3 feet deep, striking his head.

He was at first told he was unlikely to ever walk again. The impact from the dive had shattered one of the vertebrae in Heitz’s neck. The spinal cord had been damaged but not severed. Surgeons fashioned a vertebra from a piece of Heitz’s hipbone and fused two other vertebrae together. Titanium plates and screws hold it all together.

At the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, now the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, he was offered a chance to participate in a study using a robotic device that would eventually retrain his brain and body to walk again.

Heitz went back to college after his accident, taking graduate-level classes in biomedical engineering. He’s a salesman for the company that makes the robotic devices that allowed him to walk again. Four years ago, he started a charity to help pay for the devices so that more people could have access to them.

He began training for his San Francisco Bay swim in January 2021.

Heitz said the Friday swim went as planned, although he had to jump in the water quickly because his team got word a barge would soon be passing through.

“It was just foggy enough to be a bit mysterious and add a little bit to the effect of the experience,” Heitz said.

He said he planned to spend Friday in San Francisco and then head to the California wine country before returning to Chicago.

Next Up In News
Hearing aids OK’d for over-the-counter sale starting in October, prices expected to fall
Bailey again calls Chicago a ‘hellhole,’ prompting Lightfoot to slam his ‘dumpster fire’ campaign
Birdwatching around Chicago: 8 unconventional tips
Turning 103, ‘Sister Jean’ is getting ready for another year at Loyola — dispensing advice about love, life and perfecting the free throw
Park Ridge custodian charged with secretly recording in grade school
14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
The Latest
A woman pushes back her hair to show her hearing aid.
Health
Hearing aids OK’d for over-the-counter sale starting in October, prices expected to fall
The Food and Drug Administration said the new regulation creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam or prescription. They’ll be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other stores.
By Matthew Perrone | AP
 
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listening to a reporter’s question Thursday.
Bears
Lies and truths in the Deshaun Watson mess say a lot about the NFL
Browns quarterback refusing to apologize for alleged sexual misconduct is business as usual.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities in many iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Consumer Affairs
Apple warns of security vulnerabilities for many iPhones, iPads and Macs
The software flaws could allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, according to the company.
By Associated Press
 
Darren Bailey speaking at a campaign event in Illinois earlier this year.
Politics
Bailey again calls Chicago a ‘hellhole,’ prompting Lightfoot to slam his ‘dumpster fire’ campaign
After the GOP candidate for governor again ripped the city, where over one fifth of the state’s residents live, Mayor Lightfoot snapped back on Twitter.
By Satchel Price
 
A nighthawk in flight.
Outdoors
Birdwatching around Chicago: 8 unconventional tips
There’s more to Chicago-area birdwatching than Montrose Point’s Magic Hedge. Birders share some tips for birding off the beaten path.
By Andrew Meriwether | WBEZ Curious City and Maggie Sivit
 