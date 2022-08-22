Ex-employee sues former MLB player Kenny Lofton: report

Former major league outfielder Kenny Lofton is being sued after allegedly sending photos of his penis to a former employee, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

Brandyn Toney, who said he worked for an investment firm and NFT marketplace co-owned by Lofton — Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation — sued the retired ballplayer on Monday after claiming he was never paid.

Lofton, who is from East Chicago, Indiana, spent most of his 17-year career with the Cleveland Indians. He played part of the 2002 season with the White Sox and part of the 2003 season with the Cubs. He retired from baseball after the 2007 season.

Toney, in court documents obtained by TMZ, said he started working for Lofton’s companies in December and was promised an $85,000 annual salary.

Toney claims on June 8, a female employee who was hired to monitor Lofton’s Instagram account told him Lofton had been sending photos of his penis to several women. Toney said he reported the allegations to the companies’ in-house attorney and was fired two hours later.

The lawsuit claims Toney was fired in retaliation for reporting Lofton’s alleged behavior and complaining about wage and hours violations.

“Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work,” Toney’s attorney, Ronald L. Zambrano, told TMZ. “That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime.”

TMZ said Lofton had not commented on the lawsuit.