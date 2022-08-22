The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
MLB Sports

Ex-employee sues former MLB player Kenny Lofton: report

The lawsuit alleges Lofton shared inappropriate photos with female employees and didn’t pay another worker.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Ex-employee sues former MLB player Kenny Lofton: report
Former MLB player Kenny Lofton is being sued by a former employee.

Former MLB player Kenny Lofton is being sued by a former employee.

Elsa/Getty Images

Former major league outfielder Kenny Lofton is being sued after allegedly sending photos of his penis to a former employee, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

Brandyn Toney, who said he worked for an investment firm and NFT marketplace co-owned by Lofton — Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation — sued the retired ballplayer on Monday after claiming he was never paid.

Lofton, who is from East Chicago, Indiana, spent most of his 17-year career with the Cleveland Indians. He played part of the 2002 season with the White Sox and part of the 2003 season with the Cubs. He retired from baseball after the 2007 season.

Toney, in court documents obtained by TMZ, said he started working for Lofton’s companies in December and was promised an $85,000 annual salary.

Toney claims on June 8, a female employee who was hired to monitor Lofton’s Instagram account told him Lofton had been sending photos of his penis to several women. Toney said he reported the allegations to the companies’ in-house attorney and was fired two hours later.

The lawsuit claims Toney was fired in retaliation for reporting Lofton’s alleged behavior and complaining about wage and hours violations.

“Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work,” Toney’s attorney, Ronald L. Zambrano, told TMZ. “That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime.”

TMZ said Lofton had not commented on the lawsuit.

Next Up In MLB
White Sox’ Michael Kopech exits 6-4 loss with left knee soreness
White Sox’ Johnny Cueto named AL Player of Week
Project Birmingham: White Sox promoting numerous prospects to Double-A
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks acknowledges that nagging shoulder strain will end season
Cubs starter Justin Steele continues to impress
This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
The Latest
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.
Crime
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
R. Kelly in June 2019 arriving at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Mother of alleged R. Kelly sexual abuse victim takes the stand in Chicago trial
Kelly is already serving a 30-year federal prison sentence for his racketeering conviction last year in New York. In his new trial, he faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
White Sox starter Michael Kopech screams into his glove after being taken out of Monday’s 6-4 loss to the Royals.
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech exits 6-4 loss with left knee soreness
Kopech left Monday’s game after facing four batters in the Kansas City’s four-run first inning.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears rookie Braxton Jones has locked down a job at left tackle.
Bears
Handicapping the Bears roster as cuts loom
Here are predictions for who will make the team.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Leighton Criminal Court Building at 2650 S. California Ave.
Crime
Cook County sheriff’s deputy lived with man arrested on gun, drug charges, officials say
Sean M. Dwyer was caught with more than 1.6 kilograms of cocaine last week, according to authorities, who did not release the deputy’s name.
By Frank Main
 