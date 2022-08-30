The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Can you freeze sour cream?

Here is a guide to help you preserve sour cream safely for longer periods of time.

By  Olivia Munson | USA Today
   
It is perfectly safe to freeze sour cream.&nbsp;

Sour cream is a versatile dairy product that can be used in many dishes, like potatoes, burritos, soups and even baked goods. It not only is tasty but also rich in vitamin A, vitamin E, calcium, phosphorus and selenium, according to Livestrong.

Sometimes, we purchase too much of a grocery item and do not use it in time before the expiration date. Other foods, like meats, fruits or vegetables, can be frozen to maintain freshness and avoid spoilage.

But can sour cream be frozen? Here is a guide to help you preserve sour cream safely for longer periods of time.

Can you freeze sour cream?

Yes, you can freeze sour cream.

According to Healthline, freezing sour cream can affect its quality and texture. Some manufacturers even advise against freezing sour cream as a result of these texture changes.

Regardless, it is perfectly safe to freeze sour cream. You can store it in a plastic bag or glass container and place it in the freezer.

You can also freeze sour cream in silicone ice cube trays, says Healthline. This keeps it individually proportioned for when you want to add sour cream to soups, smoothies or other recipes.

How do you fix frozen sour cream?

When sour cream is frozen, its texture can turn from silky, smooth to lumpy or grainy once thawed, says Healthline. During the freezing process, the fats separate from the liquid part of the cream, leading to a coagulated texture.

To fix this, you can add a teaspoon of cornstarch into the thawed sour cream, according to canyoufreezethis.com. This will bring the texture close to its original if the thawed sour cream is watery or chunky.

How long does sour cream last in the fridge?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sour cream can safely last in the refrigerator for about one to three weeks.

You can tell if sour cream has spoiled by checking the following factors, according to Spruce Eats:

  • off smell
  • mold
  • yellow or discolored color

Read more at usatoday.com

