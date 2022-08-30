The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Give an A+ for effort to grant landmark status for Bowen High School

It’s time to landmark Bowen and bring more architecturally-significant school buildings into the fold.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Give an A+ for effort to grant landmark status for Bowen High School
A0240418_1F55_40A9_9617_D51C344CC993.jpeg

Bowen High School, 2710 E. 89th St.,

When Carl Schurz High School was granted city landmark status in 1979, the report making the case for the designation listed other architecturally-significant Chicago schools designed by the North Side edifice’s noted architect, Dwight Perkins.

The list included the now-former Trumbull Elementary in Andersonville, Cleveland Elementary in the Irving Park community and others designed by Perkins when he was chief public school architect from 1905 to 1910.

Absent from that roll call, however, was Schurz’s twin, James H. Bowen High School, 2710 E. 89th St. In addition to being omitted from the designation report, the school — designed by Perkins and opening the same day as Schurz — has never been landmarked by the city.

Bowen alum Marc Edelstein wants to change that. The 1968 graduate began circulating an online petition recently in a bid to seek enough popular support to nudge city officials to finally landmark the 112-year-old South Chicago neighborhood school.

Editorials bug

Editorials

“Architecturally, it’s a gem,” Edelstein told us.

He’s right. And it’s high time to correct the 40-year-old oversight.

Unique school for its day

Edelstein is vice president of the Bowen High School Alumni Association. He said the group’s main purpose is awarding scholarships to the schools’ deserving seniors, but Edelstein began championing for Bowen to have landmark status five years ago.

“The petition is our most recent attempt to get greater public support and hopefully make an impact on the landmarking decision-makers,” Edelstein said.

The change.org petition is getting some attention, picking up close to 700 signatures so far.

“As a landmark, the building will be preserved and maintained, which will help the economy of the hard-working South Chicago neighborhood residents,” said one signer.

“Preserving SE side treasures is vital to the preservation of the community!” wrote another.

Meanwhile, the brick and terra-cotta school building has held up nicely over the past century.

“[Its] bold Mission, Prairie, and Chicago School elementsspeak to Dwight Perkins’ gifts,” Edelstein said. “His use of natural lighting and sophisticated hygienesystems — imagine, indoor bathrooms on every floor — were unique for the time.”

Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave., was designed with the same features and has been rightfully lauded for them. In addition to being a city landmark, Schurz has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1987.

89F41021_1B4D_4488_B7C5_9F385562FFB3.jpeg

Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Sun-Times files

Bowen is rated “orange,” which is second-place behind the top rated “red” designation in the city’s Chicago Historic Resources Survey of buildings built before 1940. Schurz is rated red.

The classification means Bowen is among buildings that “possess some architectural feature or historical association that made them potentially significant in the context of the surrounding community.”

That’s a potential good sign, because proposed landmarks are often selected from the 9,600 orange-rated buildings in the survey.

Worthy of landmark consideration

It’s easy to see why the school system and the Public Building Commission would be reticent about landmarking active educational facilities.

A designation would make it harder to demolish or drastically alter the edifices, once designated. And materials used to repair school buildings would come before the city’s landmark staff for approval.

But many of the school buildings, particularly the pre-World War II ones, are impressive temples to education that are often among the architectural stand-outs in a neighborhood — and worthy of recognition.

One example is Lindblom Math & Science Academy, 6130 S. Wolcott Ave., which was given landmark status in 2010 after a push from alumni. The 103-year-old brick and limestone school in West Englewood still shines.

Meanwhile, a group of Chicago Vocational High School grads haven’t yet been able to win a landmark designation for the mammoth Art Deco/Art Moderne facility, 2100 E. 87th — although it certainly deserves it.

A city planning department spokesperson says the agency’s historic preservation staff believes Bowen and Chicago Vocational would meet landmark criteria. But there’s no word on when — or even if — the buildings would be brought before the landmarks commission for approval.

CVS is a candidate for the National Register, at least. The nomination awaits National Park Service approval.

Edelstein wants Bowen listed there as well.

Classic public schools are among the finest buildings in Chicago, yet they are unrecognized in a city that’s rightfully proud of, if not downright boastful about, its architecture.

It’s time to landmark Bowen and bring more architecturally-significant school buildings into the fold.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

.


Next Up In Editorial
To stop drag racing, rev up the arrests
City Council members should turn down pay hike
Leak of voting machine files undermines fair and free elections
Provide ‘Dreamers’ with the permanent protections they need
No child should have to sit through a 2-hour bus ride to get to school
Biden’s student loan ‘fixes’ go beyond forgiving debt — and that’s a good thing
The Latest
Confetti drops on graduates as they celebrate during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, on May 18, 2022. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.
Letters to the Editor
Ads on college loan forgiveness showcase lack of kindness
It’s a selfish, ‘where’s mine?’ attitude that we should be able to rise above. Helping people is good, at least the Democrats think so.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during last week’s preseason game against the Browns.
Bears
Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players
Their cuts Tuesday mostly settled their roster, though it’s highly likely they’ll keep making moves as other players become available.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before a recent preseason game.
Bears
Full list of Bears’ roster cuts at Tuesday deadline
The team got down to 53 players, but more moves are likely.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
VILLAREAL_081722_17.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Artist captures life after steel mills close, prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
NBA player John Wall says he considered taking his own life during a time in the last three years when he was dealing with a torn Achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA
Struggles pushed NBA guard John Wall to consider suicide
“Darkest place I’ve ever been in,” Wall said.
By Associated Press
 